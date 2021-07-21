GNOME 40.3 is available for the Linux users. The new version brings an updated GNOME Software app, which can now automatically install application updates, depending on the type of application and user configuration.

Important improvements

The developers also updated the Evince document viewer. Evince can now display “None” when the creation or modification date is missing from a document. GNOME Boxes app also received improvements to the run-in-background functionally for non-Flatpak builds.

With the new release IM pop-up visibility in full-screen is also improved. Glitch in the App Grid that occurred during session transition, fixes some shadow rendering glitches and vertical scrollbars in RTL locales. Detection of network mounts in the Drive Menu extension is another improved feature.

You can read the full change log for more information. If you are interested in compiling Gnome 40.3, can use the official BuildStream project snapshot or the individual source packages.

