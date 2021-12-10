The desktop environment project for Linux, GNOME has been updated to the 41.2 version. The new update brings fixes and some improvements across the look of the operating system as well as some of its apps such as GNOME Boxes. The update arrived after approximately 5 weeks after the 41.2 release.

The update improves several tools

The newest version of the GNOME desktop environment updates the Orca screen reader tool with new improvements such as the ability to identify and present custom element images and better Phyton 3.10 compatibility. GNOME Boxes virtualization software is also fixed some bugs like an issue preventing users from configuring 3D acceleration.

Some bugs Evince, Calculator, Calendar, and Software apps are fixed with GNOME 41.2 release. Cheese webcam viewer, Connections, Eye of GNOME, GNOME Control Center, GNOME Maps, GNOME Terminal, GNOME screenshots as well as the GNOME Initial Setup are also being updated with the new version, fixing some minor bugs. The final app that has been updated is GNOME Build which is used by developers.

GNOME version 41.2 is available for download for users who are interested in compiling. Those who don’t want to compile can just wait until distributions’ next release.

See more Linux News