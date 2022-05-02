The popular desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems, GNOME, has received a new point version. GNOME 42 was released in the last week of March 2022. GNOME 42.1 brings some bug fixes and enhancements among the components of the desktop environment.

Better support for Flatpak apps

GNOME 42.1 brings improvements to the GNOME Software package manager such as better support for the Flathub repository and Flatpak applications. In addition, fixes some of the problems in right-to-left languages. The bug that prevents users from disabling some of the repositories in Fedora Linux is now fixed. GNOME 42.1 delivers some UI fixes for the GNOME Software package manager as well.

Nautilus file manager now supports HighContrast style and it can preload the external files’ information in the List view while being dragged. It also has some enhancements regarding right-to-left languages and it can override dark mode wallpaper while not using the portal.

Various improvements among GNOME apps

GNOME Control Center has its monitor labels fixed. It also handles VPN connections in the Network section. GNOME Calendar’s date chooser widget is improved and GNOME Music has now a shuffle feature. GNOME Connections is now able to be resized while handling multiple simultaneous connections.

The update should arrive in Linux distributions’ repositories soon. Meantime, the developers of the GNOME desktop environment have announced the release schedule for GNOME 43. The final version of GNOME 43 will arrive on the 21st of September. The alpha will begin on 2nd July, the beta on 6th August, and the release candidate on 3rd September.