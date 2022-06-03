One of the most preferred desktop environments for Linux-based operating systems, GNOME, has received a new point update for its latest release, GNOME 42. The first maintenance update came at the beginning of May 2022; 42.2 arrives approximately 1 month after it.

Better support for Flatpak apps

GNOME 42.2 comes with some bug fixes and little improvements in the desktop environment. The most noticeable improvement in this patch is in the gnome-software module, which improves the UI presentation of Flatpak apps with complex permissions. Additionally, it fixes installations of .dep packages with PackageKit and some UI glitches on the Updates page. Mutter window manager has also received a series of fixes for the bugs that appear in very specific conditions.

The GNOME Calendar application has gained the undo/redo capability, while the Orca screen reading application can now handle Google Docs better by fixing some problems with it. There are many more bug fixes and minor improvements among all of the components of the desktop environment. You can follow the link below to read the full changelog:

Click here to read the full changelog of GNOME 42.2

GNOME 41 has also received a maintenance update; reaching the 41.7 version with bug fixes. Both GNOME 42.2 and GNOME 41.7 should be landing in the repositories of the Linux distros that utilize GNOME desktop environments anytime soon.