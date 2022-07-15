GNOME 42.3 is designed to be mostly a bugfix update for GNOME 42. It fixes some crashes when handling flatpacks. GNOME 42.3 is released one and a half months after GNOME 42.

GNOME 43 alpha version have several features. It focused mainly on Progressive Web Apps. Also Flatpak apps and added the new “Other Apps by Author” section for app details are improved.

GNOME 42.3 release

GNOME 42.3 is designed to be mostly a bugfix update for GNOME 42. It fixes some crashes when handling flatpacks. The GNOME software disables a restart notification after a failed firmware update. It resolves a mismatch between app review ratings at the top and bottom of the page and also improves prompt dialogs when updating firmware on devices that need user interaction. The users are encouraged to update their installations as soon as possible.

Additionally, a dma-buf screencast regression, monitor mirroring, and a memory leak were fixed for the Mutter window and composite manager. GNOME Control Center has got some updates to the Network page, which now uses virtual clone modes when mirroring your display and shows Wi-Fi networks with “&” in their names in addition to preventing a crash when disconnecting a device. For further information, can check the change log.

GNOME 43 alpha release

On the other hand GNOME 43 alpha version release have several features. It focused mainly on Progressive Web Apps. Also, with the new release, support for Flatpak apps are improved and the new “Other Apps by Author” section for app details are added. The new “Available for Distro” section on the overview page was added for better caching, and mouse navigation of app screenshots.

GNOME 43 also comes with support for WebExtensions to GNOME Web (Epiphany) web browser. This release updates translations in various languages. Lastly, it shows hardware configuration changes allowing users to choose from one of the three pre-configured security levels for hardware.