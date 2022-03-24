The GNOME team announced the release of GNOME 42, a product of 6 months’ work by the team. As expected, the latest version comes with various new features, enhancements, and long-awaited global dark UI. GNOME 42 source code is currently available to download, however, most Linux users will prefer waiting for their favorite distro’s next release to be able to experience the new desktop environment.

What’s new?

GNOME 42 comes with a global dark UI style preference. Users can find it in the new Appearance panel in the Settings app. Most GNOME apps are compatible with dark style preference. GNOME’s wallpapers also support the new features. Switching to a dark style also switched to a darker wallpaper. The new feature allows apps to provide their own style settings, independent of the preference. Users will be able to select individual apps to use dark or light style.

GNOME 42 also comes with an improved screenshot feature. By pressing “Print Screen” users can access an interactive overlay that allows users to create an image or a recording of an area. The new feature enables users to take screenshots of different screen areas and individual windows. The improved screenshot feature comes with new keyboard shortcuts:

“s” – Select area

“w” – Capture window

“v” – Screenshot/Screen recording

“c” – Capture screen

“p” – Show/Hide pointer

“Enter”/”Space”/”Ctrl” + “C” – Capture

GTK 4 and libadwaita provide various new capabilities for GNOME applications. GNOME apps using these components have better performance, a new modern UI style, and new user interface elements. Core GNOME apps that have been ported to GTK 4 and libadwaita include:

Disk Usage Analyzer

Fonts

To Do

Tour

Calendar

Clocks

Software

Characters

Contacts

Weather

Calculator

The upgraded versions can be installed via Flatpack. The most significant app upgraded to be GTK 4 and libadwaita is Settings.