After we covered the release of GNOME 43, now GNOME 43.2 is now released as a bugfix update that brings improvements to the Nautilus file manager, Mutter window manager, and GNOME Shell. GNOME developer Javier Jardón announced the GNOME 43.2 update today on GNOME Discourse.

Small changes in GNOME Shell and Mutter

The GNOME 43.2 update fixes some bugs with GNOME Shell and Mutter, including:

Repeated input in the volume device menu

Missing name in the quick settings button for wired network

Switching input source

Default keyboard layout during initialization

Track newly installed apps, spacebar stuck in onscreen keyboard, show passwords as onscreen keyboard suggestions, and many more.

GNOME 43.2 includes edge resistance and window snapping, window resizing, window screenshots, screencast UI and nightlight support, a cursor that is always visible in virtual streams, and more.

GNOME Control Center now changes the distribution logo according to dark mode changes in the “about” section. The list of SIM providers in “mobile phone settings” now avoids duplicate entries. Missing avatar images are now displayed when the avatar is not visible.

There are also bug fixes to make GNOME Software more stable,

Fix showing of an updatable app on the details page

Fix search for apps providing some feature under rpm-ostree

Fix sending of ODRS data when using libsoup3

Fix occasional crashes when installing apps

Nautilus file manager performance was also improved, optimizing sorting while loading directories, minimizing column factories, increasing search timeout, and optimizing menu updates. There were also a significant amount of translation updates to go with the new version of GNOME.

To review the list of updated modules and changes, you can visit the update from GNOME developer Javier Jardón here.