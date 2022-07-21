One of the most popular desktop environments for Linux operating systems, GNOME, is about to receive a new big update. GNOME 43 is currently under development and the team has released the alpha version of it, which is for testing new features and changes and reporting the bugs to the developers.

Some improvements, a lot of bug fixes

GNOME 43 alpha comes with improvements in the notifications and delivers a feature that allows users to view other apps from the developer in the app details pages. GNOME 43 alpha also brings some new touch gestures and improves the caching of downloaded metadata. The GNOME Weather has received polishments; improving transitions and refreshing the primary menu. GNOME 43 alpha’s Calendar also comes with a sidebar in the main window and delivers the ability to zoom in the Week view.

The new release fixes the crashes that can occur while handling Flatpak apps and it delivers more details about the file system permissions requested by them. Additionally, it now supports Progressive Web Apps in GNOME software and it has now improved Privacy settings. You can see the full changelog here.

The alpha version has been released by the beginning of the GUADEC 2022 (GNOME Users And Developers European Conference), which is being held in Guadalajara, Mexico, and will end on the 25th of July. The full release of GNOME 43 is expected in the middle of September this year.

GNOME 43 alpha is available to compile for advanced Linux users. You can also download and install the GNOME OS image to test the new features of GNOME 43, and report the bugs to the developers. You can download the GNOME OS image by following the link below:

Click here to download GNOME OS ISO