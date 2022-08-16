The GNOME Project has released the beta version for the upcoming GNOME 43 desktop environment.

The final version of GNOME 43 is expected to be released on the 21st of September; there will be a release candidate at the beginning of September as well.

Approximately three weeks after the release of GNOME 43 alpha, the GNOME Project delivers the beta release of the popular desktop environment. It was released yesterday, the 15th of August, which also marks the 25th birthday of the GNOME Project. The beta comes with many new features and enhancements.

A long list of changes

GNOME 43 beta takes additional steps with GTK4/Adwaita porting on gnome-console, gnome-initial-setup, and sysprof components of the desktop environment. WebExtensions support has received some improvements alongside GNOME Boxes, which is now capable of fetching operating systems from remote addresses.

GNOME Calls has now improved scrolling performance with large call histories, Epiphany web browser removes PDF.js, and GJS comes with additional JavaScript features because of its updated base, SpiderMonkey 102. GNOME Control Center’s Celluar section now supports WWAN 5G connections and GNOME Software receives some improvements to its interface.

GNOME 43 beta desktop environment comes with translation updates for many of its components, and it has some new wallpapers as well. You can see the long list of the changes in the GNOME Project’s announcement as well.

The stable version of GNOME 43 is expected to be released on the 21st of September this year. You can download and install GNOME OS to test the new features and report them to the developers. We remind you that GNOME 43 is currently in beta state and it will definitely have some bugs.

Click here to download GNOME OS for GNOME 43 beta