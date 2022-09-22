The GNOME Project has released GNOME 43 desktop environment after six months of work on it, delivering many improvements.

The GNOME Project has announced the release of the GNOME 43 desktop environment, which developers have been working on for almost six months. GNOME 43 comes with changes in various areas in the desktop environment and also continues the migration of the applications from GTK 3 to 4, including Files, Maps, Logs, Builder, Console, Initial Setup, and Parental Controls.

Changes in Quick Settings and Files

The Quick Settings menu has been redesigned to deliver additional functionalities such as a button for switching between light and dark themes, a button for screenshots, and the ability to easily switch between multiple sound devices. The VPN button will also connect to the last used network when the VPN is turned off.

The Files application has also received some enhancements during its migration to GTK 4. Files are now adaptive for unusual height/width ratios and its menus are now reorganized. Search results, recent files, and starred files have a new layout. The properties windows for both files and folders are also redesigned. The Open With dialog also grants better control over the applications to run specific file types.

Improvements in various applications

Calendar has a new interface in GNOME 43, which comes with a new sidebar that shows a list of upcoming events. Contacts is now capable of importing and exporting vCard files, and Calls now supports encrypted VOIP calls. GNOME 43 delivers a new Device Security page that provides information about the security of the physical hardware, configuration, and firmware. The Web applications are also shown in Activities Overview just like regular apps and they can be removed in Software.

The remaining improvements in GNOME 43 can be seen below:

The screen keyboard now shows suggestions as you type. It will also show Ctrl, Alt, and Tab keys when typing in a terminal.

Web’s screenshot feature is now easier to use: it can now be found in the web page context menu or triggered with the Shift+Ctrl+S keyboard shortcut.

Also on Web, the style of interface elements in web pages has been updated, to match modern GNOME applications.

The Characters app now includes a much wider selection of emojis, including people with different skin tones, genders, hairstyles, and more regional flags.

Some of the animations in the Activities Overview have been optimized so that they are smoother.

The “about windows” of GNOME apps, which show details about each app, have been revamped.

In Software, application pages have an improved switcher for selecting the source and format.

The dark UI style used by GTK 4 apps has been polished, so the appearance of bars and lists is more harmonious.

When connecting to GNOME with a remote desktop app (using RDP), it is now possible to receive audio from the host.

GNOME’s range of alert sounds has been updated and includes a new default alert sound.

While GNOME 43 is alone ready, it will take some to land on the repositories and Linux distributions. Fedora 37 beta was already testing the release candidate version of the desktop environment and Ubuntu 22.10 will come with GNOME 43.