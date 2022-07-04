While the GNOME team is working on the next major release, they also announced some of the new features which will be included in the next major release, GNOME 34. The team wants to release the alpha version for public testing at the GUADEC 2022 conference, which will be the first in-person GNOME event for a long time and will be held in Guadalajara, Mexico from 20 to 25 July.

What’s new?

The team is planning various important enhancements for the new version. GNOME 43 is coming with support for Web Apps while focusing on Progressive Web Apps. The new release will also improve its support for Flatpak apps as the graphical package manager. Also, the app store can now display file system permissions requested by Flatpack apps.

GNOME Software 43 will come with new touch gestures for swiping, the new “Other Apps by Author” section for app details, the new “Available for Distro” section on the overview page, better caching, and mouse navigation of app screenshots. GNOME 43 will also come with support for WebExtensions to GNOME Web (Epiphany) web browser.

A new Device Security section is being added to the Privacy settings, capable of displaying the status of the hardware generated by Fwupd. It also shows hardware configuration changes. It allows users to choose from one of the three pre-configured security levels for hardware. For other features that will be added to the next GNOME version, it looks like we should wait for the first alpha release to take a sneak peek.