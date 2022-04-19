Brian C. Lane announced the general availability of GNU parted 3.5, a command-line utility and the backend for the GParted tool. The latest release brings support for the Linux /home GUID with the linux-home flag. GNU Parted 3.5 also supports empty strings for partition names if they are set in –script mode. Additionally, GNU Parted 3.5 supports using the swap partition flag on disks labeled as MSDOS.

New features

The latest stable release introduces a –fix option to the –script mode which is capable of automatically fixing some problems, including missing backup GPT header at the end of a disk. GNU Parted 3.5 also supports the AArch64 (ARM64) and MIPS64 architectures.

The release is using the latest Gnlulib, which removes a “particular partition” from the usage. Some of the new features in the release are:

Add –fix to –script mode to automatically fix problems like the backup GPT header not being at the end of a disk.

Add use of the swap partition flag to msdos disk labeled disks.

Allow the partition name to be an empty string when set in script mode.

Add –json command line switch to output the details of the disk as JSON.

Add support for the Linux home GUID using the linux-home flag.

Bug Fixes

Decrease disk sizes used in tests to make it easier to run the test suite on systems with less memory. Largest filesystem is now 267MB (fat32). The rest are only 10MB.

Add aarch64 and mips64 as valid machines for testing.

Escape colons and backslashes in the machine output. Device path, model, and partition name could all include these. They are now escaped with a backslash.

Use libdevmapper’s retry remove option when the device is BUSY. This prevents libdevmapper from printing confusin output when trying to remove a busy partition.

Keep GUID specific attributes when writing the GPT header. Previously they were set to 0.

This release was bootstrapped with the following tools:

Autoconf 2.71

Automake 1.16.5

Gettext 0.21

Gnulib v0.1-5201-g0cda5beb79

Gperf 3.1