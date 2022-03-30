The GParted team announced the stable release of GParted Live which includes GParted 1.4.0, updated packages, and other improvements. The team also announced that the release has been successfully tested on VirtualBox, VMware, BIOS, UEFI, and physical computers with AMD/ATI, NVidia, and Intel graphics.

GParted Live 1.4.0-1 includes:

Includes GParted 1.4.0: Add labelling of mounted btrfs, ext2/3/4 and xfs file systems Fix detection of mount points for encrypted file systems Fix crash scrolling quickly in the drive selection combobox Add bcache detection Add JBD external EXT3/4 journal detection

Based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2022/Mar/29)

Linux image updated to 5.16.14-1

The team also warned users about the default boot options might fail to display an X Desktop such as on old Acer Aspire laptops. The workaround is to select Other modes of GParted Live and choose GParted Live (Safe graphics setting, vga-normal).