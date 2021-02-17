GT Software announced the global distribution and availability of NetCOBOL for Linux V12.2 which enables customers to run NetCOBOL and their applications on Red Hat Linux 8. The compiler allows organizations to connect COBOL to Linux to create flexible, future-proof enterprise systems. NetCOBOL for .NET V8.0.2 provides support for Visual Studio 2019 and newer .NET framework which helps organizations to save time, increase performance and allow real-time collaboration with others.

Removing insecure legacy protocols

NetCOBOL for Linux V12.2, supported on Red Hat Linux V8, includes a web browser interface. Specifically, system libraries that NetCOBOL depends on are now upgraded to remove insecure legacy protocols and now supports newer network security packages, adding an additional layer of protection to an organization’s servers.

Alex Heublein, President of GT Software, said,

“The newest releases for NetCOBOL provide a faster and more capable platform for our customers to run their NetCOBOL applications. As the worldwide distributor of Fujitsu NetCOBOL outside of Japan, we are proud to deliver a product that can help our customers save time while simultaneously improving their business performance.”

NetCOBOL is a powerful, enterprise-class COBOL compiler and runtime environment that improves the efficiency of development processes. It offers superior performance, scalability and security while eliminating associated runtime fees. NetCOBOL for Linux V12.2 and NetCOBOL for .NET V8.0.2 are both available immediately from GT Software.

See more Linux News