Hivelocity, a private cloud and dedicated server solutions provider, announced their premium custom server options now include AlmaLinux OS. As an open-source Linux distribution built for and around the CloudLinux community, AlmaLinux offers users a stable, supported, and free, enterprise-grade OS alternative to distributions like Fedora and Red Hat.

Same functionality and compatibility

The spiritual successor of CentOS, AlmaLinux promises the same functionality and compatibility as its predecessor but with the ongoing support of the experts behind CloudLinux.

Nate Kennison, DevOps Engineer at Hivelocity, said,

“At Hivelocity, we’re all about giving our customers the tools they need to succeed. By offering a wider variety of RHEL compatible Linux distributions, like AlmaLinux, we’re making it easier for our customers to build and maintain systems that best serve the needs of their business. In an industry that’s ever-changing, it’s important our customers feel they always have access to the latest and greatest options available.”

Launched in Q1 of 2021, AlmaLinux is an RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) fork designed to fill the gaps left after CentOS Linux development was terminated back in December of 2020. Featuring a 1 to 1 binary compatible fork of RHEL 8, and promising continued support through at least 2029, AlmaLinux offers users an ongoing alternative to environments built with or around the CentOS distribution of Linux.

A good alternative for CentOS

Red Hat announced that CentOS would no longer be issued as a stable release in December 2020. AlmaLinux is developed for filling the gap left by the demise of the CentOS stable release as an open-source, community-driven project. This open-source project is a 1:1 binary compatible fork of RHEL 8. AlmaLinux is built by the creators of the established CloudLinux OS.

With AlmaLinux, upgrading from CentOS is easy and practically instantaneous. Featuring zero downtime and requiring minimal investments of time and energy, switching distributions has never been easier. With CloudLinux committing $1Million annually in support, users can rest easy knowing their systems and customers are in the hands of true Linux experts.

How to install AlmaLinux

You can download ISO files from its official website. Also, you can find further information in our How to install AlmaLinux article.

