Hostirian announced its sponsorship of Navy Linux. Hostirian will provide important infrastructure to support Navy Linux programmers, as both entities are dedicated to ongoing improvements for the programming community. As part of the sponsorship, Hostirian President Ken Cox has joined the Navy Linux Board of Directors.

To support hosting environments

Hostirian and Navy Linux will expand support for the operating system and establish the most beneficial testing environments. Hostirian will begin hosting mirror links to download the operating system (OS) with this new strategic partnership.

President of Hostirian Ken Cox said,

“I have always had a deep passion and respect for Linux operating systems and the community that has always believed in its importance. It is an honor to be named to the Navy Linux Board of Directors, and I am super excited to join them. My goal is for Navy Linux to continue capitalizing on its success and ‘keep on rocking.’ The world needs this community, and they deserve all the support we can give them.”

Navy Linux Enterprise is an open-source, community-powered enterprise Linux operating system. It is a rebuild of the Red Hat Linux project in consonance with open-source software development standards. The Navy Linux team is planning to release Navy Linux Enterprise 8.4r1 on September 10, 2021.

