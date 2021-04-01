CloudLinux launched the first stable version of its highly anticipated RHEL fork, AlmaLinux OS on 30st of March. The company announced the release with a live event. It was named Project Lenix when it was announced for the first time, then CloudLinux decided to rename it as AlmaLinux OS. For more information about AlmaLinux, you can take a look at our interview with Igor Seletskiy. You can download ISO files from its official website. Let’s take a closer look at all steps to install AlmaLinux.
Installing AlmaLinux OS 8
- Step 1: After booting from the ISO, you can start installing the OS by choosing the “Install AlmaLinux 8” option.
- Step 2: First, you need to choose your preferred language.
- Step 3: After choosing the Language, you need to customize the installation. Some of these settings should be determined to be able to continue the installation.
- Step 4: In the Network & Host Name section, after selecting the network adapter, you can configure your network settings and fill in your Host Name section.
- Step 5: From the Installation Destination section, you can choose the device you’d like to install the AlmaLinux OS to. You can also configure your partitions and add disks.
- Step 6: In the Security Policy settings, AlmaLinux allows you to select a profile.
- Step 7: AlmaLinux OS also allows you to select the packages that suits your needs before starting the installation.
- Step 8: Before continuing, you should also enter a password for the root user. Please ensure that the password is strong.
- Step 9: After entering the password for the root user, the “User Creation” option will be enabled.
- Step 10: From this section, you can add users. It also allows you to grant administrator privileges to the user you are creating.
- Step 11: In the “Advanced” section, you can also add the newly created user to groups.
- Step 12: The newly created user will also appear on the “Installation Summary” section.
- Step 13: After customizing all settings, you can click the “Begin Installation” button to start the installation.
- Step 14: When the installation is complete, you need to reboot your system.
- Step 15: After rebooting, AlmaLinux will ask you to accept the license agreement.
- Step 16: Once you accept the License Agreement, you can click the “Finish Configuration” button to finish the installation process.
- Step 17: The system will reboot again. Now you can launch the operating system with the user account you have created.
- Step 18: When you launch AlmaLinux OS for the first time, it allows you to choose the language, keyboard layout, turn on the Location Services.
- Step 19: AlmaLinux OS also allows you to connect your online accounts easily.
- Step 20: After these steps, you can start using AlmaLinux OS.
- Step 21: In the “Getting Started” menu, there are videos allowing you to learn how to use features effectively.
How to enable Cockpit WEB UI on AlmaLinux?
- Step 22: Cockpit WEB UI is installed on AlmaLinux OS by default. You just need to enable it. To be able to enable Cockpit Web UI, enter the command sudo systemctl enable cockpit.socket.
- Step 23: Then, from a web browser, you can access Cockpit Web UI with the login credentials on https://[ip] or [localhost]:9090.
- Step 24: Cockpit Web UI allows you to see and install available updates.
See more Linux News
Leave a Reply