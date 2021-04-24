The Ubuntu team released the final beta version of Ubuntu 21.04 Desktop, Server, and Cloud. The final beta versions are the closest versions to the final release of Canonical‘s popular distro. If you want to take a look at the final beta version of Ubuntu 21.04 Server, by following these steps you can install it on a physical or virtual machine.

Installing Ubuntu 21.04 Desktop

Step 1: After you run the iso, you can select the “Ubuntu” option to start the standard installation.

Step 2: Then you need to select the language for the operating system. In this menu, you can also try Ubuntu without installing. Step 3: Select your keyboard layout or let the installer detect it for you. Step 4: Then you can select the software to be installed. Step 5: In this step, you can create partitions if needed, or you can use the complete storage. Step 6: After you choose the disk, the installer will ask you to avoid any mistakes. Step 7: You need to select your location for the timezone settings. Step 8: You must create an account for the operating system. You can also select “Log in automatically” so you don’t need to type your password everytime. Step 9: The installation process starts when you click the “Continue” button. During the installation, the installer will take you on a tour to show you the features. Step 10: When it is complete, you need to restart your system. Step 11: When the OS is launched after the restart, you’ll see the account that you have created. Step 12: You need to type your password if it doesn’t log in automatically. Step 13: When you start your OS for the first time, it will ask you to connect your online accounts. Step 14: In this menu, you can allow the OS to send information that will help developers. Step 15: This privacy setting allows you to turn on or off the location services. Step 16: Now you are ready to use Ubuntu 21.04. Enjoy!

See more Linux News