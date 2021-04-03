The Ubuntu team released the final beta version of Ubuntu 21.04 Desktop, Server, and Cloud. Obviously, it is the closes version we have at the moment to the final release of Canonical‘s popular distro. If you want to take a look at the final beta version of Ubuntu 21.04 Server, you can easily follow these steps and install it on a physical or virtual machine. You can download ISO files here.

Installing Ubuntu 21.04 Server

Step 1: Run the ISO file you downloaded and select the “Ubuntu Server” option. Step 2: Select the language of the OS. Step 3: In the next step, the installer will ask about your keyboard’s layout. You can click “Identify keyboard” to let the installer detect it automatically. Step 4: Then you need to configure the network interface. After you configure your network settings, click “Done”. Step 5: If the system is using a proxy, you can fill the “Proxy Address” section here or you can leave it blank. Step 6: You can configure the Ubuntu archive mirror by changing the country code at the beginning of the mirror address. Step 7: In this step, you can configure storage layout. You can use the entire disk or you can create custom partitions. Step 8: In the “Storage configuration” step you can see the disk space and list of devices. Step 9: Please keep in mind, when you approve the storage configuration, you can’t go back to reconfigure it again. Step 10: As usual, you need to create an account with a username and password to be able to log in when the installation is over. Step 11: If you need remote access to your server, you can install the OpenSSH server packages during the installation process. Step 12: You can choose snaps from Ubuntu’s “Featured Server Snaps” list to install them as well during the installation. Step 13: The installation process can take a while depending on your system performance. Step 14: The installer also downloads and installs security updates. Step 15: When the installation is completed you can reboot your system. Step 16: Your Ubuntu 21.04 server is ready. You can log in and start using the latest version of Ubuntu Server.

