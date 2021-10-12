Igor Seletskiy, CEO and Founder of CloudLinux announced that he has stepped down from his position as the Chair and Member of the Board of Directors of AlmaLinux OS foundation. Seletskiy announced his decision and the reasons behind his decisions with a blog post he shared on the CloudLinux web page. According to his announcement, the reasons behind leaving the board are:

I am confident that we have set up a proper, community-based governance model to make sure that AlmaLinux OS will be wildly successful.

The board is already comprised of smart, capable individuals from different companies – and there is a plan on how to elect a few more people onto the board, to diversify even further.

And the last reason, I wanted to highlight the fact that CloudLinux and TuxCare don’t have control over AlmaLinux OS Foundation.

Self-funded with corporate sponsorship

Igor Seletskiy stated that it was very important for the team was to make AlmaLinux community-owned, not just “community-controlled”. He also stated that any corporate ownership would be a terminal illness for the project. According to the announcement, he wants to project to be self-funded through corporate sponsorship, and wouldn’t have to milk the customers.

Seletskiy is proud of the accomplishments of AlmaLinux and the organization that allows everyone to contribute and has a vote. Anyone who contributes code, documentation, a bug fix, graphic design can become a member and vote in the organization. The funds coming from the corporate sponsors will be used to do FIPS certifications, send contributors to related conferences, and promote AlmaLinux. He stated that the team truly believes in the 10+ years stable lifecycle and expand AlmaLinux beyond where CentOS was used. Igor Seletskiy, CEO and Founder of CloudLinux said,

“So, here we are. I am no longer on the board – and I am no longer deciding what is next for AlmaLinux OS Foundation. I will continue to be heavily involved in the day-to-day of AlmaLinux. CloudLinux and TuxCare will continue being just one of many corporate sponsors. Benny Vasquez was voted to become a new chair of the board, and I am sure that the foundation and the board will flourish under her guidance.”

