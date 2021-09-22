Instaclustr is now providing Apache Cassandra 4.0 as a managed service across all major clouds. Cassandra is the flagship NoSQL database solution of Instaclustr, alongside complementary solutions that include Apache Kafka, the Open Distro for Elasticsearch, PostgreSQL, and Redis.

Benefits of Managed Cassandra 4.0

Instaclustr Managed Cassandra 4.0 is available for organizations using Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Pricing for Managed Cassandra will remain the same with the new Cassandra release. Cassandra 4.0 significantly enhances the NoSQL database’s performance. Here are the benefits of Apache Cassandra 4.0 managed by Instaclustr include:

Enhanced Database Performance : With a new networking stack and zero-copy streaming, Cassandra 4.0 offers sizable performance boosts.

: With a new networking stack and zero-copy streaming, Cassandra 4.0 offers sizable performance boosts. Enterprise Stability and Availability : Cassandra 4.0 has undergone the most extensive testing of any release since the database’s inception, and Instaclustr has developed an extensive array of performance and functional tests to ensure the highest levels of stability.

: Cassandra 4.0 has undergone the most extensive testing of any release since the database’s inception, and Instaclustr has developed an extensive array of performance and functional tests to ensure the highest levels of stability. Enterprise Security : Instaclustr Managed Cassandra is SOC 2 and PCI-DSS compliant.

: Instaclustr Managed Cassandra is SOC 2 and PCI-DSS compliant. Monitoring and Alerting : Instaclustr’s extensive monitoring framework on its managed platform means customers do not need to build their own. Cassandra 4.0 also makes additional database metrics available through the shell via virtual tables.

: Instaclustr’s extensive monitoring framework on its managed platform means customers do not need to build their own. Cassandra 4.0 also makes additional database metrics available through the shell via virtual tables. Cloud Flexibility : Customers can use their choice of cloud provider, with options to run in their own provider account or through Instaclustr.

: Customers can use their choice of cloud provider, with options to run in their own provider account or through Instaclustr. SLAs : Instaclustr offers SLAs up to 100%.

: Instaclustr offers SLAs up to 100%. 24×7 Expert Support: Instaclustr customers have 24×7 access to Cassandra technical support, who bring extensive expertise managing large-scale distributed systems. This level of support is available to both managed platform users as well as support customers.

Ben Slater, Chief Product Officer, Instaclustr, said,

“Cassandra 4.0 is the most tested, mature, and feature-rich release of Cassandra we’ve seen – we’ve already upgraded our infrastructure to use it. The Cassandra community put an immense amount of effort into 4.0, and it shows. We’re excited to provide Cassandra 4.0 in its 100% open-source version to our user base, and deliver these gains in performance, scalability, and security with no changes to our Managed Cassandra pricing.”

With Cassandra’s fully open-source version, Instaclustr aims to offer its customers maximum cost efficiency and data portability. For a free trial of Cassandra 4.0, you can visit the Instaclustr Console. Existing customers can reach out to Instaclustr Customer Success about upgrade pathways or for other guidance.

