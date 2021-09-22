To deploy and manage applications securely and efficiently, organizations are turning to Kubernetes to run their workloads. As a modern development platform Cloud Foundry is designed to deliver cloud-native applications to any infrastructure, including Kubernetes. The Linux Foundation has partnered with the Cloud Foundry Foundation to create a new, free online training course on the edX platform, Introduction to Cloud Foundry. The enrollment for the course has opened on the edX platform.

Highlighting main use cases

The course targets technical and non-technical professionals who want to make informed decisions regarding development platform selection and use in custom software organizations. The content of this course contains what Cloud Foundry is and why it should be used, starting by highlighting the main use cases for the Cloud Foundry platform.

Furthermore, it discusses the relationship between Cloud Foundry and Kubernetes before providing an immersive, hands-on experience covering the capabilities of Cloud Foundry. The course highlights the impact from three perspectives: developers, operations, and security and compliance teams. Participants will learn the needs of custom software organizations from the standpoint of developers, operators, and security and compliance teams.

Founder and CEO of Resilient Scale Steve Greenberg created Introduction to Cloud Foundry. He is an application developer and engineer with over twenty years of experience who has been working with Cloud Foundry since 2012. This online course is self-paced and takes approximately 12 hours to complete, including hands-on labs and exercises.

