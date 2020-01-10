IPFire’s latest version IPFire 2.23 Core Update 139 has been released. It comes with many improvements, software updates and bug fixes.

IPFire is a Linux distribution that focuses on easy setup, good handling and high level of security. It is operated via an intuitive web-based interface that offers many configuration options for beginning and experienced system administrators. Its latest version IPFire 2.23 Core Update 139 comes with improvements, software updates, and many bug fixes.

Improvements and bug fixes

Dialup scripts have been cleaned up to avoid any unnecessary delays after the system has been handed a DHCP lease from the Internet Service Provider. This allows the system to reconnect quicker after the loss of the Internet connection and booting up and connecting to the Internet is quicker, too.

Moreover, the Intrusion Prevention System has been improved. Various smaller bug fixes have been applied in this Core Update which makes our IPS a little bit better with every release. To take advantage of a deeper analysis of DNS packets, the IPS is now informed about which DNS servers are being used by the system.

Also, IPFire is configured as securely as possible. Whenever an SSL/TLS connection is being established to the firewall, they preferred ChaCha20/Poly1305 as a cipher. A vast majority of client systems support this as well which will allow to communicate faster with IPFire systems and save battery power.

IPFire is maintained by developers who are concerned about security and who update the product regularly to keep it secure. IPFire ships with a custom package manager called Pakfire and the system can be expanded with various add-ons.

Source: 1 2