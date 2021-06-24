The IPFire team announced the launch of Core Update 157. According to the announcement, it is the largest release in size the team has ever released. The latest update includes brings an updated kernel and updates various operating system parts. The team also stated that the release is the second part of the “spring clean” release. It means the release updates various software packages and unused software are dropped.

Switching to Python 3

The IPFire team also stated that they are making huge efforts to migrate away from Python 2, which has reached the end of life in January. These efforts include repackaging third-party modules for Python 3 and migrating the software to the new version. The team is expecting to remove all the Python 2 code with the next release and will also support Python 2 for some time to provide custom scripts to migrate them away.

The IPFire kernel has been rebased on Linux 4.14.232 which brings various security and stability fixes

Updated packages: bash 5.1.4, boost 1.76.0, cmake 3.20.2, curl 7.76.1, dejavu-fonts-ttf 2.37, expat 2.3.0, file 5.40, fuse 3.10.3, gdb 10.2, glib 2.68.1, iproute2 5.12.0, less 581.2, libaio 0.3.112, libarchive 3.5.1, libcap-ng 0.8.2, libedit 20210419-3.1, libevent2 2.1.12, libexif 0.6.22, libgcrypt 1.9.3, libgpg-error 1.42, libtiff 4.3.0, libupnp 1.14.6, libxcrypt 4.4.20, libxml2 2.9.10, lm_sensors 3.6.0, lua 5.4.3, meson 0.58.0, OpenSSH 8.6p1, perl-Canary-Stability, perl-Convert-TNET 0.18, perl-Convert-UUlib 1.8, perl-Crypt-PasswdMD5 1.41, perl-Digest 1.19, pixman 0.40.0, poppler 21.05.0 (and poppler-data 0.4.10), pppd 2.4.9, readline 8.1, sqlite 3.35.5, squid 4.15, sudo 1.9.7, wireless-regdb 2020.11.20, xfsprogs 5.11.0

Some packages that are no longer needed for the build process have been dropped

Peter Müller has cleaned up the web server configuration for the web user interface and removed various quirks and hacks for old software like Microsoft Internet Explorer 8

Leo-Andres Hofmann has contributed some cosmetic changes for the live graphs

A security vulnerability has been reported by Mücahit Saratar where it was possible to change a script as an unprivileged user due to a file permission error which could later be executed as root.

