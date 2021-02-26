Kali Linux is a Debian-based distribution with a collection of security and forensics tools. The Kali team announced the release of Kali Linux 2021.1. This edition brings enhancements to existing features.

By default, Kali uses Xfce, but during the setup process, allows for GNOME, KDE, or no GUI to be selected. According to the announcement, after the setup is complete, users can install even more.

Terminals tweaks

With the options of desktop environments, the Kali team has been working away on various terminals (xfce4-terminal, tmux, tilix, konsole, qterminal, and mate-terminal) to “Kali-fy” them. Here are the changes:

• KDE 5.20

• Xfce 4.16

Also you can see Kali Linux 2021.1 release notes.

Download Kali Linux 2021.1

Kali Linux for Apple M1

Kali Linux VMware Images

See more Linux News