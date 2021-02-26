Kali Linux is a Debian-based distribution with a collection of security and forensics tools. The Kali team announced the release of Kali Linux 2021.1. This edition brings enhancements to existing features.
Xfce & KDE Updates
By default, Kali uses Xfce, but during the setup process, allows for GNOME, KDE, or no GUI to be selected. According to the announcement, after the setup is complete, users can install even more.
Terminals tweaks
With the options of desktop environments, the Kali team has been working away on various terminals (xfce4-terminal, tmux, tilix, konsole, qterminal, and mate-terminal) to “Kali-fy” them. Here are the changes:
• KDE 5.20
• Xfce 4.16
- Also you can see Kali Linux 2021.1 release notes.
Download Kali Linux 2021.1
|Image Name
|Torrent
|Size
|SHA256sum
|Kali Linux 64-Bit (Installer)
|Torrent
|4.0G
|265812bc13ab11d40c610424871bdf9198b9e7cad99b06540d96fac67dd704de
|Kali Linux 64-Bit (Live)
|Torrent
|3.4G
|8e5af78e93424336f787d4dd0fdd89b429675d5ae67b1c1634ea1b53c5650677
|Kali Linux 64-Bit (NetInstaller)
|Torrent
|379M
|c55dcb0280f318606ebee69825defc346ef269507db0379318455db442468682
Kali Linux for Apple M1
|Image Name
|Torrent
|Size
|SHA256sum
|Kali Linux ARM64 (Installer)
|Torrent
|3.2G
|f38e14e0662fc7f3908126c9829bb2869485541dabbc84d25984e798948f51c2
|Kali Linux ARM64 (Live)
|Torrent
|2.6G
|477296c6416a3f588986582593af4ea913c9b82350663c86b23efd063e01b6b5
|Kali Linux ARM64 (NetInstaller)
|Torrent
|325M
|657c8ddd5198079cd41883c490a7042823f5561c25258314474c10070844c0f3
Kali Linux VMware Images
|Image Name
|Torrent
|Size
|SHA256sum
|Kali Linux VMware 64-Bit (7z)
|Torrent
|2.4G
|90a12baaa3d858a6446f96dd2e12b8b5fac41c5b440ad65b5c1c22d7ee0cf33e
|Kali Linux VMware 32-Bit (7z)
|Torrent
|2.1G
|ee318497f174b51fd842cfc7c64077f57eb562e636e2719902afc0ef34802c2e
