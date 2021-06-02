Kali Linux is a Debian-based distribution with a collection of security and forensics tools. The Kali team announced the release of Kali Linux 2021.2, three months after the release of Kali Linux 2021.1. This latest edition brings a mixture of new items and enhancements of existing features.

Mixture of new items and enhancements of existing features

Here is the quick summary of the changelog:

Releasing Kaboxer v1.0 – Introducing Kali Applications Boxer v1.0! Applications in containers

– Introducing Kali Applications Boxer v1.0! Applications in containers Releasing Kali-Tweaks v1.0 – Our way to make it easier to configure Kali Linux to your taste

– Our way to make it easier to configure Kali Linux to your taste Refreshed Bleeding-Edge branch – We did a complete makeover for our backend that produces packages for the latest updates

– We did a complete makeover for our backend that produces packages for the latest updates Disabled privileged ports – Opening a listener on ports 1024/TCP-UDP and below no longer requires super-user access

– Opening a listener on ports 1024/TCP-UDP and below no longer requires super-user access New tools added – Ghidra & Visual Studio Code. Along with CloudBrute, Dirsearch, Feroxbuster, pacu, peirates, & Quark-Engine

– Ghidra & Visual Studio Code. Along with CloudBrute, Dirsearch, Feroxbuster, pacu, peirates, & Quark-Engine Theme enhancements – We added a way to quickly swap between double & one-line terminal prompt and made Xfce4 Quick launch + file manager tweaks

– We added a way to quickly swap between double & one-line terminal prompt and made Xfce4 Quick launch + file manager tweaks Desktop wallpaper & login background updates – Default images have changed with more to choose from

– Default images have changed with more to choose from Raspberry Pi images recharged – RPi 400 fully supported, built-in Bluetooth working, & first-run wait time dramatically reduced

– RPi 400 fully supported, built-in Bluetooth working, & first-run wait time dramatically reduced Kali NetHunter support for Android 11 – Android 11 support and various other improvements for our NetHunter platform

– Android 11 support and various other improvements for our NetHunter platform More Docker support – Now supporting ARM64 & ARM v7 (along with the previous AMD64)

– Now supporting ARM64 & ARM v7 (along with the previous AMD64) Parallels support – Kali is fully supported for Apple M1 users who have Parallels

– Kali is fully supported for Apple M1 users who have Parallels Various bug fixes – Pkexec patched, Wireshark permissions, command-not-found issues, & more accessibility features are all resolved

As seen in the changelog, the Kali Linux team announced Kaboxer to manage such applications within containers and make them available in Kali Linux and other Debian-based systems last week. Now, it is in Kali Linux 2012.2. In addition to new tools such as Ghidra&Visual Studio Code and theme enhancements, Kali Linux 2021.2. offers RPi 400 fully supported, built-in Bluetooth working. In terms of support, it includes more Docker and parallels support.

Download Kali Linux 2021.2

You can download Kali Linux 2021.2 from it’s official download page.

See more Linux News