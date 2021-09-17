After launching the Kali Linux, 2021.2, the Kali Linux team announced the newest version of Kali Linux, 2021.3. The latest edition brings a mixture of new tools and enhancements of existing features.
The latest edition at a glance
Compared to the Kali Linux 2021.2, here are the critical changes in Kali Linux, 2021.3:
- OpenSSL – Wide compatibility by default – Keep reading for what that means
- New Kali-Tools site – Following the footsteps of Kali-Docs, Kali-Tools has had a complete refresh
- Better VM support in the Live image session – Copy & paste and drag & drop from your machine into a Kali VM by default
- New tools – From adversary emulation to subdomain takeover to Wi-Fi attacks
- Kali NetHunter smartwatch – first of its kind, for TicHunter Pro
OpenSSL has now been configured for wider compatibility to help increase Kali’s ability to talk to older. In addition, the kali team released the final version of the Kali-Tools site. As an improvement, Kali Linux, 2021.3. offers an experience smoother for those who run the Live image in virtualized environments.
Basic features like copy-paste and drag-drop between the host and the guest should now work out of the box. It also comes with an easy configuration for Hyper-V Enhanced Session Mode. Open kali-tweaks in a terminal, select Virtualization, and if Kali is running under Hyper-V, you’ll see a setting to turn on Hyper-V Enhanced Session Mode.
New tools in Kali
- Berate_ap – Orchestrating MANA rogue Wi-Fi Access Points
- CALDERA – Scalable automated adversary emulation platform
- EAPHammer – Targeted evil twin attacks against WPA2-Enterprise Wi-Fi networks
- HostHunter – Recon tool for discovering hostnames using OSINT techniques
- RouterKeygenPC – Generate default WPA/WEP Wi-Fi keys
- Subjack – Subdomain takeover
- WPA_Sycophant – Evil client portion of EAP relay attack
In addition to Kali NetHunter Updates, Kali ARM updates cover re-worked Kali ARM build scripts, resizing all images, regeneration of the default snakeoil cert, and more.
Kali Linux, 2021.3. got some changes in the desktop space, including:
- Improved GTK3 theme for Xfce’s notifications and logout-dialog
- Redesigned GTK2 theme for a better fit of older programs
- Improved Kali-Dark and Kali-Light syntax-highlighting themes for GNOME and Xfce
One of Kali’s popular desktops, KDE plasma, now includes version 5.21. This update brings an updated look, with a new application launcher and theme improvements.
Download Kali Linux 2021.3
- You can download Kali Linux 2021.3 from its official download page.
- To update Kali Linux 2021.2, you can visit here.
