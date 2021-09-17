After launching the Kali Linux, 2021.2, the Kali Linux team announced the newest version of Kali Linux, 2021.3. The latest edition brings a mixture of new tools and enhancements of existing features.

The latest edition at a glance

Compared to the Kali Linux 2021.2, here are the critical changes in Kali Linux, 2021.3:

OpenSSL – Wide compatibility by default – Keep reading for what that means

New Kali-Tools site – Following the footsteps of Kali-Docs, Kali-Tools has had a complete refresh

Better VM support in the Live image session – Copy & paste and drag & drop from your machine into a Kali VM by default

New tools – From adversary emulation to subdomain takeover to Wi-Fi attacks

attacks Kali NetHunter smartwatch – first of its kind, for TicHunter Pro

KDE 5.21 – Pl

OpenSSL has now been configured for wider compatibility to help increase Kali’s ability to talk to older. In addition, the kali team released the final version of the Kali-Tools site. As an improvement, Kali Linux, 2021.3. offers an experience smoother for those who run the Live image in virtualized environments.

Basic features like copy-paste and drag-drop between the host and the guest should now work out of the box. It also comes with an easy configuration for Hyper-V Enhanced Session Mode. Open kali-tweaks in a terminal, select Virtualization, and if Kali is running under Hyper-V, you’ll see a setting to turn on Hyper-V Enhanced Session Mode.

New tools in Kali

Berate_ap – Orchestrating MANA rogue Wi-Fi Access Points

CALDERA – Scalable automated adversary emulation platform

EAPHammer – Targeted evil twin attacks against WPA2-Enterprise Wi-Fi networks

HostHunter – Recon tool for discovering hostnames using OSINT techniques

RouterKeygenPC – Generate default WPA/WEP Wi-Fi keys

Subjack – Subdomain takeover

WPA_Sycophant – Evil client portion of EAP relay attack

In addition to Kali NetHunter Updates, Kali ARM updates cover re-worked Kali ARM build scripts, resizing all images, regeneration of the default snakeoil cert, and more.

Kali Linux, 2021.3. got some changes in the desktop space, including:

Improved GTK3 theme for Xfce’s notifications and logout-dialog

Redesigned GTK2 theme for a better fit of older programs

Improved Kali-Dark and Kali-Light syntax-highlighting themes for GNOME and Xfce

One of Kali’s popular desktops, KDE plasma, now includes version 5.21. This update brings an updated look, with a new application launcher and theme improvements.

Also you can review a new version of KDE: KDE Plasma 5.22

Download Kali Linux 2021.3

You can download Kali Linux 2021.3 from its official download page.

To update Kali Linux 2021.2, you can visit here.

See more Linux News