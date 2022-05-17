One of the ethical hackers’ most preferred Linux distributions, Kali Linux, has received a new update. It is the second update of 2022, which is directly reflected in its version number: Kali Linux 2022.2. This release brings enhancements, bug fixes, package updates as well as new hacking tools to the operating system.

Latest desktop environment versions

Kali Linux 2022.2 comes with GNOME, KDE Plasma, and Xfce desktop environment options. It uses the latest GNOME version, 42, and KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS. GNOME 42 brings dark/light theme selection to Kali Linux as well as an integrated screenshot tool. KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS also brings several features to the operating system which you can read the full details in our coverage for it. The Offensive Security team brought some changes to Xfce as well, such as disabling motherboard beep on logout dialog, setting default wallpaper for multi-monitor setups, fixing mouse pointer size, and a simplified panel layout for ARM devices.

The application icons have been updated with Kali Linux 2022.2. Alongside the icons themselves, the behavior related to the app icons and their reflection in the app dashboard has received a fix. The custom icons of Kali Linux for apps will show up correctly on the app dashboard. However, this fix currently does not affect the Xfce desktop environment option.

Configuration files are automatically copied

The configuration files for the applications are stored outside of the $HOME directory. However, some programs do not support this and users had to copy the files to the $HOME directory. Kali Linux 2022.2 brings an automated copying feature that copies any file from /etc/skel to the $HOME folder without rewriting the files. It also delivers shared folder support for VirtualBox instances. The Terminal has received some improvements which can be seen below:

Small changes to the Zsh syntax-highlighting colors to improve legibility.

python3-pip and python3-virtualenv are now included by default Kali installations.

Added shell autocompletion for John The Ripper.

All …2john tools (zip2john, 7z2john, pdf2john, etc.) can now be called directly by just typing their name, no need to cd /usr/share/john/ first.

Resource packages (wordlists, windows-resources, powersploit, etc.) now show a much more clear output with colors differentiating the type of file or directory.

Kali Linux 2022.2 delivers the new tools that can be seen below:

BruteShark: Network Forensic Analysis Tool (NFAT)

Evil-WinRM: Ultimate WinRM shell

Hakrawler: Web crawler designed for easy, quick discovery of endpoints and assets

Httpx: Fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit

LAPSDumper: Dumps LAPS passwords

PhpSploit: Stealth post-exploitation framework

PEDump: Dump Win32 executable files

SentryPeer: SIP peer-to-peer honeypot for VoIP

Sparrow-wifi: Graphical Wi-Fi Analyzer for Linux

wifipumpkin3: Powerful framework for rogue access points

With this release, Kali Linux introduces Win-KeX 3.1 which eliminates a restriction preventing GUI applications from being run as root. Users can now run any GUI application with the sudo command via the Terminal. The Kali NetHunter app also received an update; adding the WPS Attacks tab utilizing OneShot. The NetHunter app now supports all TicWatch Pro versions as well. Kali ARM release has received various improvements for Raspberry Pi, Pinebook Pro, USB Armory MKII, and Radxa Zero.

A great screensaver

Finally, Kali Linux 2022.2 adds kali-screensaver to its repository which is the video file as a screensaver that has been created for the April Fools. The video file contains references from the popular media’s representation of the “hacking” process. That includes the legendary “Knock, knock, Neo.” from the first Matrix movie as well. The screensaver is pretty cool and it can be installed on Kali Linux by using the following terminal command:

sudo apt -y install kali-screensaver

Windows and macOS users can also set this screensaver by downloading the video file, and then setting it as a screensaver by utilizing Videosaver (Windows) or SaveHollywood (macOS):

Click here to download the video file of the Kali Screensaver

Upgrade Kali Linux to 2022.2

To update your Kali Linux instance to the latest version, you can use the following commands:

echo "deb http://http.kali.org/kali kali-rolling main non-free contrib" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list sudo apt update && sudo apt -y full-upgrade [ -f /var/run/reboot-required ] && sudo reboot -f

Kali Linux 2022.2 Download

You can also use the following links to download the ISO files for a fresh installation:

Name File Type Size Download SHA256sum 64-bit Installer ISO 2.8 GB Direct | Torrent fa28a2cd45f43e654db0aaf4856f505fd721de44bc3c4b7e8e823919899156e0 32-bit Installer ISO 2.5 GB Direct | Torrent 0f3351282a25567b48110e291b22c4ed80171c4eefb7549c85e39b8baa0a6ec1 Apple M1 ISO 2.3 GB Direct | Torrent d5a1b57cfa671926f0417210d0b1d1c2182744e65b42821dbc8531e44e9c7a3d VMware Image 64-bit 7z 2.0 GB Direct | Torrent 71c04f94831ad227f893533f604974f5de2b29be9b3b8deb54fe93949dbe7a8a VirtualBox Image 64-bit OVA 4.0 GB Direct | Torrent 649d35f610205828a08c86d862dc6e660dced6553e55f62acf59d57643c5031f WSL – – Microsoft Store –

For other download options, visit the Kali Linux official download page.

FAQ

Is Kali Linux illegal?

Using Kali Linux is not illegal. It is mostly used by ethical hackers for penetration tests to harden an organization’s security. Utilizing Kali Linux tools with malicious intentions is illegal.

What is Kali Linux used for?

Kali Linux is used for performing penetration tests and it comes with several tools. Hackers also use the distribution to utilize its tools for malicious actions.

Is Kali Linux easy to learn?

Kali Linux is a normal Linux distribution, so it is not hard to learn for an average Linux user. However, learning to use the hacking tools requires expertise.

Is BackTrack and Kali Linux the same?

BackTrack and Kali Linux is the same distribution. The name of the distribution was changed in 2013.

Is there a Kali Linux alternative?

Parrot OS can be used as an alternative for Kali Linux.

What are the default username and password for Kali Linux 2022?

The default username and password for Kali Linux 2022 is “kali/kali“.

Can I install Kali Linux on Windows 10?

You can install Kali Linux from Microsoft Store on Windows 10 after enabling Windows Subsystem for Linux. It is also possible to install Kali Linux on Windows by third-party virtual machine software such as VMWare and Virtual Box.

What desktop environment does Kali Linux use?

Kali Linux uses the XFCE desktop environment as default. Users can change to GNOME Shel or KDE Plasma during installation.

How many GB is Kali Linux?

Kali Linux has several images with varying sizes between 2.3 GB and 9.4 GB as offline installers.