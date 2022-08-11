Kali Linux 2022.3 landed as the third update for this year, bringing five new tools and numerous improvements to the operating system.

However, the Linux kernel is updated to the 5.15 version, not 5.18.

Offensive Security has announced the new Discord server named Kali Linux & Friends to improve communication with and among the community.

Offensive Security, the developers of Kali Linux, has announced the release of the 2022.3 version of the security-oriented operating system. This distribution is very popular among penetration testers due to its capabilities and handy tools. Kali Linux 2022.3 lands approximately 2 months after the release of 2022.2 and delivers five additional tools for those who want to diagnose the weaknesses in the networks and systems.

What’s new in Kali Linux 2022.3?

Kali Linux 2022.3 utilizes Linux kernel 5.18.5 under the hood for x64 systems. However, the Arm-focused version (for Raspberry Pi devices) updates its Linux kernel only to 5.15. There are various improvements among the Arm release, which can be seen below:

Created arm.kali.org to have an overview and statistics for kali-arm.

Every Kali ARM device has had its default size for the boot partition set to 256 MB.

Pinebook has had the broken sleep modes removed, so it should no longer go to sleep and be unable to wake up.

USBArmory MKII moved to the 2022.04 u-boot release.

New tools for Labs

The new release brings some new tools to the test lab environment, kali-linux-labs, where users can practice improving their penetration-testing capabilities. Kali Linux 2022.3 delivers DVWA (Damn Vulnerable Web Application) and OWASP Juice Shop tools for the test lab, which are designed to be vulnerable. Additionally, the new version of the operating system delivers five new tools for penetration-testing purposes, which are listed down below:

BruteShark – Network Analysis Tool

DefectDojo – Open-source application vulnerability correlation and security orchestration tool

phpsploit – Stealth post-exploitation framework

shellfire – Exploiting LFI/RFI and command injection vulnerabilities

SprayingToolkit – Password spraying attacks against Lync/S4B, OWA, and O365

One of the noticeable changes has been made to the Kali Linux for Virtual Machines images. Offensive Security now delivers VM images as VID disks and .vbox metadata files. This means users can simply unpack the package which comes as a .7z file into the VirtualBox folder, and run it immediately. The developers will also deliver weekly images for VM-focused builds.

Kali NetHunter has received updates as well

The mobile penetration testing application of Kali, NetHunter, received some improvements. Six new kernels are ready in the repository and numerous applications in NetHunter Store were updated:

aRDP, aSPICE, bVNC, Opaque: v5.1.0

Connectbot: 1.9.8-oss

Intercepter-NG: 2.8

OONI Probe: 3.7.0

OpenVPN: 0.7.38

Orbot: 16.4.1-RC-2-tor.0.4.4.6

SnoopSnitch: 2.0.12-nbc

Termux: 118

Termux- API : 51

Termux-Styling: 29

Termux-Tasker: 6

Termux-Widget: 13

Termux-Float: 15

WiGLE WiFi Wardriving: 2.64

Kali Linux & Friends discord server

Offensive Security has announced a new Discord server for better communication, named Kali Linux & Friends. This channel will be serving as a place where users can ask their questions to each other and answer others’. Additionally, the developers will gather in the channel after every Kaly Linux release to answer questions as well as receive feedback from the community.

Users can update their Kali Linux instances to the 2022.3 version by using the following commands in the terminal:

echo "deb http://http.kali.org/kali kali-rolling main non-free contrib" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list sudo apt update && sudo apt -y full-upgrade cp -rbi /etc/skel/. ~ [ -f /var/run/reboot-required ] && sudo reboot -f

Download Kali Linux

Name File Type Size Download SHA256sum 64-bit Installer ISO 2.9 GB Direct | Torrent ae977f455924f0268fac437d66e643827089b6f8dc5d76324d6296eb11d997fd 32-bit Installer ISO 2.5 GB Direct | Torrent dc1e3b20cdbaca95030d46c94ab454fe4d8f0ae94668db6bea807997f07ebea3 Apple M1 ISO 2.3 GB Direct | Torrent 1d3290d51cab82c3dd0005235e81959ebc9784dd7247e2e84838fcee75b65611 VMware Image 64-bit 7z 2.4 GB Direct | Torrent c91b5b1926ae516952282575cbce3f9e3a03a9bc7da316ae912e0977e39866fd VirtualBox Image 64-bit OVA 2.4 GB Direct | Torrent 43b796f15f57192dd813306938d199871d9d8b881c0124b43412d81585c0efd5 WSL – – Microsoft Store –

FAQ

Is Kali Linux illegal?

Using Kali Linux is not illegal. It is mostly used by ethical hackers for penetration tests to harden an organization’s security. Utilizing Kali Linux tools with malicious intentions is illegal.

What is Kali Linux used for?

Kali Linux is used for performing penetration tests and it comes with several tools. Hackers also use the distribution to utilize its tools for malicious actions.

Is Kali Linux easy to learn?

Kali Linux is a normal Linux distribution, so it is not hard to learn for an average Linux user. However, learning to use the hacking tools requires expertise.

Which Linux kernel does Kali Linux 2022.3 use?

Kali Linux 2022.3 uses Linux Kernel version 5.18.

Is BackTrack and Kali Linux the same?

BackTrack and Kali Linux is the same distribution. The name of the distribution was changed in 2013.

Is there a Kali Linux alternative?

Parrot OS can be used as an alternative for Kali Linux.

What are the default username and password for Kali Linux 2022?

The default username and password for Kali Linux 2022 is “kali/kali“.

Can I install Kali Linux on Windows 10?

You can install Kali Linux from Microsoft Store on Windows 10 after enabling Windows Subsystem for Linux. It is also possible to install Kali Linux on Windows by third-party virtual machine software such as VMWare and Virtual Box.

What desktop environment does Kali Linux use?

Kali Linux uses the XFCE desktop environment as default. Users can change to GNOME Shel or KDE Plasma during installation.

How many GB is Kali Linux?

Kali Linux has several images with varying sizes between 2.3 GB and 9.4 GB as offline installers.

Is Kali Linux 2022.3 free?

Yes, Kali Linux 2022.3 is completely free to use.

What is Kali Linux based on?

Kali Linux is based on Debian.

When was Kali Linux 2022.3 released?

Kali Linux 2022.3 was released on 09 August 2022.