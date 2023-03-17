Kali Linux 2023.1 features updated tools and packages, a new Linux kernel version, and improved support for ARM devices.

features updated tools and packages, a new Linux kernel version, and improved support for ARM devices. The newest Kali Linux also introduces Kali Purple with over 100 defensive tools, a dark purple theme, and a community wiki.

Kali Linux 2023.1 comes with Python changes with Python 3.11 as well as PIP changes going forward.

The Linux distribution Kali Linux, which is based on Debian, was created for digital forensics and penetration testing. It is supported and maintained by Offensive Security, formerly known as BackTrack Linux. Security experts and ethical hackers can evaluate the security of computer systems, networks, and applications by using Kali Linux, which comes pre-installed with hundreds of penetration testing tools and apps. The latest release, Kali Linux 2023.1, is now available, on its 10th year anniversary.

What is new in Kali Linux 2023.1?

Kali Linux 2023.1 comes featuring updated tools and packages, Linux kernel 6.1 support, and improved support for ARM devices. This release includes new tools like Redeye, Kubernetes-Helm, CyberChef, Arkime, and more. The release notes also highlight bug fixes and improvements to existing tools and features. Here are some of the highlights:

Kali Purple – Kali is not only offensive but starting to be defensive.

Python Changes – Python 3.11 & PIP changes going forward.

Desktop Updates – Xfce 4.18 & KDE Plasma 5.27.

5.27. Default Kernel Settings – What makes the Kali kernel different.

New Tools.

Kali Linux 2023.1 comes with kernel version 6.1, which is confirmed to be a long-term support version, bringing improvements to network performance, enhancements to the kernel’s memory management subsystem, and better handling of I/O operations, in addition to many more changes and improvements.

Kali Purple

Kali Purple is Kali Linux but more defense focused rather than offensive with over 100 defensive tools, including packet capture, vulnerability scanners, incident response platforms, and intrusion detection systems. Additionally, it features Kali Autopilot, an attack script builder and framework for automated attacks, Autopilot scripts, and a community wiki. Kali Purple also includes a dark purple theme for installers and Discord channels for community collaboration.

Kali Purple is starting out as a Proof of Concept, evolving into a framework, then a platform (just like how Kali is today). The devs say that the goal is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to everyone.

The devs also add:

« Remember what we did a decade ago with Kali Linux? Or with BackTrack before that? We made offensive security accessible to everyone. No expensive licenses required, no need for commercial grade infrastructure, no writing code or compiling tools to make it all work… We are excited to start a new journey with the mission to do exactly the same for defensive security: Just download Kali Purple and do your thing. »

Here is how some of the defensive tools look like:

Python improvements

Python 3.11 is now available in Debian, which comes with informative error tracebacks and a speed increase of up to 60%. However, there is a change in Python’s PIP behavior, which can cause a clash between apt and pip, breaking the operating system’s package management ecosystem.

To avoid this, users can either use apt install python3-<package>, venv, or use the –break-system-packages option. The recommended approach is to use apt to see if there is already a Debian package of the Python module. If not, users can use venv to create an area that is completely independent. Finally, if users choose to ignore the recommended approaches, they can use the –break-system-packages at the end of the command.

2023 theme refresh

Kali Linux has introduced a visual theme refresh for its first releases every year since 2021. This includes new wallpapers, login and boot displays, and variants of themes in Kali Purple flavor. The default mode is white, but users can switch to the Dark Purple theme. The 2023 theme is a nod to Kali’s 10-year anniversary, featuring backgrounds referencing previous Kali releases. The Purple theme is available for KDE Plasma, GNOME Shell, and Xfce desktops.

Known issues in Kali Linux 2023.1

This version might not be the best ever for Nvidia users. Nvidia 525 series drivers have a history of breaking with certain GPU models. While the precise one is unknown, reports from practically every Linux distribution, including Debian, Ubuntu, and Arch Linux, that began to provide those drivers exist. Anyone is affected, including Kali Linux.

The system may be slow, unresponsive, or fully frozen as a symptom. The best course of action if you fall into this category of unfortunate users is to delete the Nvidia drivers and restart:

sudo apt purge "*nvidia*"

sudo reboot -f

You might need to boot in Recovery Mode so that you can get your hand on a working console and run the command above.

Download Kali Linux 2023.1

You can get the Kali Linux 2023.1 here.

Existing installations can be updated by the following commands:

sudo apt update sudo apt -y full-upgrade

FAQs about Kali Linux

What is the latest Kali Linux version?

The latest Kali Linux version is Kali Linux 2023.1 and it was released on 13 March 2023.

Is Kali Linux free?

Yes, Kali Linux is completely free to use.

Is Kali Linux illegal?

Using Kali Linux is not illegal. It is mostly used by ethical hackers for penetration tests to harden an organization’s security. Utilizing Kali Linux tools with malicious intentions is illegal.

What is Kali Linux based on?

Kali Linux is based on Debian.

What is Kali Linux used for?

Kali Linux is used for performing penetration tests and it comes with several tools. Hackers also use the distribution to utilize its tools for malicious actions.

Is Kali Linux easy to learn?

Kali Linux is a normal Linux distribution, so it is not hard to learn for an average Linux user. However, learning to use the hacking tools requires expertise.

Is BackTrack and Kali Linux the same?

BackTrack and Kali Linux is the same distribution. The name of the distribution was changed in 2013.

Is there a Kali Linux alternative?

Parrot OS can be used as an alternative for Kali Linux.

What is the default username and password for Kali Linux 2023?

The default username and password for Kali Linux 2023 is “kali/kali“.

Can I install Kali Linux on Windows?

You can install Kali Linux from Microsoft Store on Windows 10 after enabling Windows Subsystem for Linux. It is also possible to install Kali Linux on Windows by third-party virtual machine software such as VMWare and Virtual Box.

What desktop environment does Kali Linux use?

Kali Linux uses the XFCE desktop environment as default. Users can change to GNOME Shel or KDE Plasma during installation.

How many GB is Kali Linux?

Kali Linux has several images with varying sizes between 2.3 GB and 9.4 GB as offline installers.

Can Kali Linux be installed on a virtual machine?

Yes, Kali Linux can be installed on a virtual machine. A virtual machine (VM) allows you to run an operating system within another operating system. This means that you can install Kali Linux on a virtual machine and run it on top of your current operating system, without the need to replace it or partition your hard drive. To install Kali Linux on VMWare, you can refer to our article: How to install a Linux Distro on VMware Workstation