distribution, KaOS, has received a new update, bringing the version number to 2022.08. The new version of KaOS delivers many package updates including Vulkan, Mesa, and Systemd as well as upgrading the kernel version to 5.18.

The installation interface received a visual revamp with the exception of the partition UI and delivers a virtual keyboard for an easier installation process.

KaOS, an independent Linux distribution that focuses on Qt and KDE applications has received a new update. KaOS 2022.08 comes with some new features, bug fixes, and improvements in addition to some package removals from the operating system.

Many package updates

KaOS 2022.08 sits on top of Linux kernel 5.18 and comes with KDE Plasma 5.25.4 desktop environment as well as KDE Gear 22.08, and KDE Frameworks 5.97.0. The package updates include ICU 71.1, Boost 1.79.0, Systemd 25.4, KMod 30, Mesa 22.1.6, Vulkan 1.3.224, Libnl 3.7.0, Hdparm 9.64, and Upower 1.90.0. An Nvidia driver to support Kepler-based graphics cards was also included in this release.

Most of the changes were made to the installation interface. The installation application of KaOS 2022.08, Calamares, enables users to install the operating system with only a keyboard or a mouse; without requiring both of them at the same time. For this, there is a new virtual keyboard function in the interface. The UI of Calameres is also completely revamped with the exception of the partitioning interface. You can see how it looks with the image below:

KaOS developers have decided to remove Phyton2, QtWebKit, and PulseAudio packages from the installation. However, it is still possible to use PulseAudio instead of Pipewire by selecting it during installation.

You can update your existing KaOS system by using the terminal command below:

sudo pacman -Syu

For those who prefer fresh installations for their operating systems, KaOS 2022.08 image is available for download:

Click here to download KaOS 2022.08 ISO