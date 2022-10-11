KaOS 2022.10 comes with Gawk 5.2.0, Bash 5.2, Linux 5.19.13, DBus 1.14.4, Git 2.38.0, Mesa 22.1.7, Openssh 9.1.P1, Libssh 0.10.4, and ZFS 2.1.6.

The KaOS team announced the release of KaOS 2022.10, currently available for download from its official website. The installer, Calamares comes with new features. Most significantly, a virtual keyboard has been implemented into the installer, allowing users to complete the installation only with a touchpad or mouse. The installer also allows users to choose between PulseAudio and Pipewire.

What’s new?

The GUI of the installer has been changed and the layout has been adjusted to become more intuitive for moving through the steps. It is also more in line visually with other KaOS applications presented in Live mode.

The latest release also moved to Dracut as the new initramfs infrastructure. The main purpose of initramfs is to get the rootfs mounted so that transitioning to the real rootfs can be done. It also enables the move to include ZFS as a new filesystem option could also be implemented. For UEFI installs, only the systemd-boot bootloader is ready for ZFS.

KaOS 2022.10 comes with Gawk 5.2.0, Bash 5.2, kernel moved to Linux 5.19.13, Systemd 251.5, DBus 1.14.4, Git 2.38.0, Mesa 22.1.7, Texlive packages moved to 2022, Openssh 9.1.P1, Libssh 0.10.4, and ZFS 2.1.6. For the Plasma desktop, the latest Plasma (5.25.90), KDE Gear (22.08.1), and Frameworks (5.78.0) are included, all built on Qt 5.15.6+. Plasma 5.25.90 comes with improved Wayland support.