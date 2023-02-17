KaOS is an independent, compact, and rolling desktop Linux distribution that is completely focused on KDE/Qt and uses pacman as a package manager.

KaOS 2023.02 comes with the latest Plasma 5 as the default desktop, KDE Applications 22.12.2, and a Linux kernel 6.1.11 and more.

KaOS is a desktop Linux distribution that is an independent, small, and rolling distribution, fully focused on KDE/Qt, using pacman as the package manager. It is based on Arch Linux, however, the developers create their own packages that are available through in-house repositories. KaOS is designed exclusively for 64-bit computer systems. Around 4 months after KaOS 2022.10, KaOS 2023.02 snapshot is now ready to download. The new ISO mostly updates the packages alongside the kernel to 6.1.11, thus, no major changes were implemented with this release.

What’s new in KaOS 2023.02?

KaOS 2023.02 ships with Plasma 5.27 as the default desktop, includes non-free Nvidia drivers, KDE Applications 22.12.2, and is powered by Linux kernel 6.1.11. KaOS 2023.02 also updates the following packages:

GCC 12.2.0

Glibc 2.36

Systemd 252.5

Kmod 30

Xorg-server 21.1.7

Qt 5.15.8+

Mesa 22.3.5

LibreOffice 7.5.0

Elisa

Falkon

Octopi

KDE-Telepathy

As well as the GTK apps Firefox 109.0.1, Chrome 112, Thunderbird 102.7.2, GIMP 2.99.14, and Ardour 7.2.0.

The base system updates include the following versions:

IWD 2.3

OpenSSH 9.2p1

MPFR 4.2.0

CLang/LLVM 15.0.7

Libtiff 4.5.0

Sqlite 3.40.1

Networkmanager 1.42.0

Linux kernel 6.1.11

Systemd 252.5

Phyton 3.10.10

Dracut 059

Gnupg 2.4.0

Busybox 1.36.0

Some new applications

Kjournald is a new package bundled with KaOS distribution that displays logs in a better interface compared to the journalctl commands. Kjournald also offers filtering options, allowing users to find specific entries easier.

Ghostwriter is another application that is added with this ISO, which is a dedicated Markdown editor.

Transitioning to Plasma 6

In the announcement, developers state that the preparation for transitioning to Plasma 6 series, which is not released yet, is started. Users can select the kde-next repository for Qt6-based KDE packages, however, it is not in a usable shape yet.

Upgrade or Download KaOs 2023.02

Existing users of KaOS Linux can get the latest version by just running this command in the terminal:

sudo pacman -Syu

To download KaOS 2023.02 ISO, click here.