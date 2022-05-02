KaOS 2022.04 is released as the third version for this year. The new version brings many improvements and enhancements as well as some bug fixes and usual package updates. The distribution comes with Linux kernel 5.17 and KDE Plasma 5.24.4 desktop environment, which are both the most recent versions.

Enhancements for Konsole

With the release of Kaos 2022.04, the Konsole grants the user the ability to create short scripts, thanks to its Quick Commands plugin. The SSH plugin for Konsole is also improved, allowing users to assign different visual profiles. The wireless daemon of KaOS, Wpa_Suplicant, is now replaced with IWD as well.

Kdenlive, the video editing application delivers the users two new options: creating customized profiles and rendering by zones, using the guides to set up the timeline as references. The Okular app alerts immediately when a user tries to sign a document with no valid digital certificates. The Skanpage app can share scanned documents utilizing KDE’s own sharing system.

The updated packages and their versions are listed below:

Glib2 2.72.1

Linux kernel 5.17.5

Systemd 250.4

Boost 1.78.0

DBus 1.14.0

Mesa 22.0.2

Vulkan packages 1.3.212

Util-linux 2.38

Coreutils 9.1

Libusb 1.0.26

KDE Frameworks 5.93.0

KDE Plasma 5.24.4

You can follow the link below to go to the download page for KaOS Linux 2022.04, then select the mirror from the top-left side of the page:

Click here to download KaOS 2022.04 ISO