KDE announced the release of KDE Frameworks 5.100.0, which includes 83 addon libraries to Qt, providing a wide range of needed functionality. The latest release is part of a series of planned monthly releases. The latest version brings various improvements and new features for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and the KDE apps.

New features

The latest version makes notable changes in the list views and list headers in KDE apps. KDE Frameworks 5.100 comes with a new option to delete trash items that are bigger than the trash size immediately. It also improves the avatar images, making them sharper, and fixes blurry icons on HiDPI screens.

KDE Frameworks 5.100 also fixes blink, freeze, or stutter issues in the Plasma System Monitor app for Nvidia GPU users. Also, the button in the delete files dialogs is changed to show “Delete Permanently” with the new release. KDE apps will now display the correct icons in the Recent Documents lists.

KDE Frameworks 5.100 also fixes multiple bugs, which can cause serious performance issues. To try the latest release, update your installation as soon as it’s available on the stable software repositories of your Linux distribution.

For the complete changelog, you can take a look at the KDE’s announcement page.