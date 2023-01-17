KDE announced the release of KDE Frameworks 5.102.0 on 14 January 2023, around 2 months after KDE Frameworks 5.100.0.

KDE Frameworks 5.102 now supports file transfers larger than 2 GB in its KDE Connect application which enables users to share data between their computers and mobile devices.

The KDE Project’s KDE Frameworks 5.102 brings with it over 100 changes and improvements as well as various fixes.

The KDE Project is a free software as well as an open-source project that develops a range of applications, tools, and libraries for the Linux operating system. The project’s main focus is on creating an easy-to-use desktop environment that is highly customizable and extensible. The KDE Frameworks 5.102 release is part of a planned monthly release cycle that makes improvements available to developers in a timely and predictable manner.

What’s new

Some of the improvements and fixes with the update include:

Some of the improvements and fixes with the update include:

Fixed safety issue of multiple threads use KConfig in the same process.

Updated dependencies and add a script to automate adding -u to ensure all variables are defined when used in KDE Doxygen Tools.

KIO

[kprocessrunner] Don’t specify which desktop the app should be launched on (bug 462996).

Fixed crash when dealing with user notification dialog.

Made link against KWindowSystem private.

file_unix: Fix check for hidden NTFS files.

Kirigami

ActionMenuItem: Shorten one binding expression, remove useless check.

Fix getting tablet mode on application startup (bug 462187).

Use StandardKey.Find instead of “CTRL+F”.

Dialog: Fix assigning undefined to QObject property, which is a type error in QML.

Added appropriate tooltip and accessibility property to GlobalDrawer’s menu button.

Syntax Highlighting

Resolved conflict on .ex file extension.

Add new keywords: get and set

The newest update has more than 100 changes that users can check out here.