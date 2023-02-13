KDE Frameworks are 83 Qt addon libraries that can be used by any Qt-based software stack or application on any operating system.

KDE Frameworks are 83 Qt addon libraries that are readily available to any Qt-based software stacks or applications on multiple operating systems. It includes frequently required functionality solutions such as hardware integration, file format support, additional graphical control elements, plotting functions, and spell checking, and serves as the technological foundation for KDE Plasma 5 and KDE Gear.

What’s new?

The KDE Frameworks 5.103 release is part of a planned monthly release cycle that makes improvements available to developers in a timely and predictable manner. This version also comes approximately 1 month after the release of KDE Frameworks 5.102.

Some of the improvements and fixes with the update include:

KConfig

KConfigCore provides access to the configuration files themselves, meaning it also generates the configuration in XML.

kconf_update: use standard exit status code.

kconf_update: use CMAKE_INSTALL_FULL_LIBDIR (bug 465125).

Android: Fix a bug where new file wouldn’t be created.

KIO

This framework implements nearly all of the file management functions that users may require. This is also used by Dolphin and the KDE file dialog to allow network-enabled file management.

Add KUrlNavigator::supportedSchemes, to replace customProtocols

job_error: add missing space between sentences for one string (bug 464631).

Correct setDesktopName() docs regarding optionality of .desktop suffix

Drop outdated docs for mailto kioslave.

Deprecate unused Scheduler::connect/disconnects methods

Deprecate Slave::isConnected/setConnected

KURISearchFilterEngine: Use DuckDuckGo as a default shortcut.

Kirigami

Kirigami is a QML application framework that allows developers to create apps that operate natively on Android, iOS, Windows, Plasma Mobile, and any conventional Linux desktop environment without requiring any code changes. It received the highest number of changes and fixes in this update.

PageHeader: Break down long and complex expression into multiple lines.

Disable HoverHandler (bug 464829).

Explicitly specify arguments in signal handlers.

Optimize connections on parent change, and make sure to unbind if target set to null.

WheelHandler: Fix scrolling over ScrollBars on ScrollablePage.

ActionToolButton: Replace hack with Accessible role.

ShadowedTexture: Fix crash in cases where QSGTextureProvider::textureChanged.

You can check the entire changelog by clicking here. The complete source code for KDE Frameworks 5.103.0 may be freely downloaded.