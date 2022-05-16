KDE Frameworks, which delivers additional libraries to Qt for necessary functionalities required by the Plasma desktop environment, has received a new update. With the release of the 5.94 version, KDE Frameworks has new minor capabilities in addition to extra stability, thanks to the bug fixes included.

Standard placeholder messages

KDE Plasma users can check for the updates to receive KDE Frameworks 5.94.0

KDE Frameworks 5.94.0 is a part of the planned, monthly release cycle. Currently, it provides 83 addon libraries to Qt. The update brings better placeholder messages for Kirigami-based applications as well as standard loading placeholder messages for consistency through apps while fixing the memory leak issue affecting them. KDE Frameworks 5.94.0 brings the support for 512px icon scale support for open/save dialogs and some applications.

The new patch enhances volume OSD for the Plasma X11 session; it will not appear top-left corner of the screen. It also fixes the bug that causes blurry checkboxes and radio buttons on some specific font type and size settings. The bugs that cause the crashing of Kate, KWrite, and other KTextEditor-based applications when defining a new file type are solved as well as the .psd-capable KDE apps crashing when trying to open a broken image file.

The patch should land on the repositories anytime soon for the KDE Plasma desktop environment users; so it is better to keep an eye on the updates. The latest version of KDE Frameworks delivers 200+ changes which you can see all of them by following the link below:

Click here to read the KDE Frameworks 5.94.0 changelog