The KDE Project announced the release of KDE Frameworks 5.95. The latest monthly update fixes many bugs. The latest version also introduces various improvements. KDE Framework is an open-source collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt which provides the most needed functionalities for KDE Plasma and KDE Gear.

Improvements

One of the most significant improvements is the preview generation for RAW image types. It also addresses a major memory leak in the Wayland session. With the latest release, animations of progress bars and sliders became smoother.

The latest version also improves the Keyboard Shortcuts dialog. KDE apps and System Settings don’t display the empty Global Shortcuts or Local Shortcuts columns anymore. KDE Frameworks 5.95 also addresses a memory leak in the Kirigami framework for application developers. It occurred during the navigation in column views. Some of the most notable components coming with new features and improvements in the latest version can be found below:

KCalendarCore

Make the Calendar::accessMode property actually accessible from QML

Don’t heap allocate ICalFormatImpl in ICalFormat::Private

Don’t remove the hasGeo property for Qt6, just make it read-only

Change Calendar::sortX() methods to work in-place

Initialize all fields in a default constructed Attendee object

Add Duration <-> iCal string conversion methods to ICalFormat

Deprecate largely unused rawEventsForDate overload

KCoreAddons

New: KMemoryInfo class

KPluginFactory: Create un-deprecated overload to register CreateInstanceWithMetaDataFunction

KSignalHandler: add error warnings when reading or writing signal

KPluginFactory: Provide better context in error message if instance could not be created

KJob: add method to check if job was started with exec()

New util ksandbox

KDirWatch: handle IN_Q_OVERFLOW events

KListOpenFilesJob: check lsof executable exist in PATH before starting it with QProcess

KAboutData: improve the API docs for LicenseKey enum

KDE GUI Addons

WaylandClipboard: DataControlSource: delete m_mimeData in dtor

keysequence: Fix race between recording and currentKeySequence

keysequence: Fix warning message about sequence size to be more precise

keysequence: Replace magic number 4 with enum constant

KTextEditor

Don’t add empty dictionary to context menu

Fix whitespace slider & group text related options

Ensure to keep special dictionary setting on replaced word

Observe changes on textChanged for QSpinBox

Export multi cursors to JS

Add multi cursor API

Add suggestion on top of context menu

Avoid calling slightly expensive contextMenu() twice

Ensure next right click works properly if there was a selection

Protect replaceWordBySuggestion against segfault

Support to change dictionary on words and selections

Oops! Fix permanent active misspelled range after word selection

Add misspelled word to spell menu action

Properly support to fix selected words by spell check

Move spellcheck entry in context menu on top

Don’t track mouse move for spellcheking

Add an action to remove cursors from empty lines

Add methods to set/get cursors and selections

KWayland

Add AppletPopup window type to PlasmaShellSurface

Raise minimum plasma-wayland-proto version to 1.7.0

Fix include dir in the generated pri file

client: Bump plasmashell version to 7

Plasma Framework

Dialog should use the Dock type unless requested otherwise (bug 454635)

Do not send all windows below the dialog when window type is AppletPopup

Use QT_FEATURE_foo to detect opengl* support, and TARGET for glesv2

extras/Representation: Bump QML imports

extras/Representation: Fix indentation

Disable spacing around ActionTextFields action-row when it is empty

Disable undo operation for PlasmaExtras PasswordField

breeze/widgets: Make analog clock follow accent color

KDeclarative::ConfigPropertyMap has been deprecated since 5.89

extras/PasswordField: Fix imports and docs

PC3 ScrollView: Move contentItem clipping hack into a Binding component

PC3 ScrollView: Drop support for nullable ScrollBars

PC3 ScrollView: Remove id from a scrollbar

PC3 ScrollView: Fix ScrollBar.active property

Dialog: Expose QQuickItem instead and cast to AppletQuickItem in C++

Implement resize capability for Plasma dialog

Use size_t for qHash return values

Protect against missing KService lib when building without deprecations

Plasma:PluginLoader: Add missing fwd of KPluginInfo

Plasma::Theme: Add accessor for metadata

ExpandableListItem: Refactor JavaScript expression to use newer features

[Calendar] Wheel year on year view and decade on decade view

Use QSFPM::setFilterRegularExpression everywhere

Remove author data, name and description from package metadata files

plasmaquick: fix a memory leak caused by qmlRegisterType

containmentinterface: Change wallpaper plugin in dropjob action

Revert “IconItem: Allow specifying a custom loader”