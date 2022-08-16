KDE Project has released KDE Frameworks 5.97 with some new features, improvements, and bug fixes as its monthly release.

One of the most noticeable changes in KDE Frameworks 5.97 is the new Compact mode for Kickoff, KDE’s application launcher.

One other important change affects KWallet; making it org.freedesktop.secrets compatible for a better experience with log-in dialogs of third-party applications.

KDE Frameworks, which delivers the required add-ons for Qt for smoothly running the KDE applications and Plasma desktop environment has been updated. There is a long list of changes for the new release, 5.97, and you can find all of them in the KDE Project’s announcement.

Some new features

KDE Frameworks 5.97 brings F5, Fortinet, and Array protocols support for the OpenConnect VPN plugin in the Plasma Network Manager. Kickoff, KDE Plasma’s application launcher, now has a new Compact mode. This mode squeezes more applications in the same screen space, and it is disabled automatically when Touch Mode is activated.

KDE’s file sharing application Samba‘s share permissions can now be remotely managed. Global Themes is also capable of changing the arrangements of title bar buttons alongside the ability to enable or disable the Borderless Maximized Windows feature. The Picture of the Day wallpaper plugin can now be overridden to download new wallpapers even if the network is being used.

Command Bar history is now clearable, and the KWallet password manager is org.freedesktop.secrets compatible. This change should put an end to unnecessary log-in requests from third-party applications.

Some improvements

Alongside the new features, there are some improvements all over KDE Frameworks as well. Elisa, the music player of KDE, can now understand relative paths to play the target file. KRunner’s search result arrangement from Software Center is also tweaked to display the installed applications above the non-installed ones.

The automatic Night Color feature can be set for a specific location on the map as well. Additionally, some animation tweaks for Overview, Present Windows, and Desktop Grid have been made. The non-EXIF, text-based metadata in the PNG images can now be displayed under the Properties menu. Lastly, there are many bug fixes among the components of KDE Frameworks 5.97.

The new version of KDE Frameworks should arrive in the repositories in a few days.