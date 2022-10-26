KDE developers have announced the release of an update for the KDE neon distribution that rebases it from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to 22.04 LTS.

The update brings many of the new Ubuntu 22.04 LTS features to the KDE software-focused Linux distribution, KDE neon.

distribution, KDE neon. The update is now available in the KDE neon software update tool; users can also download the latest ISO files for a fresh installation.

KDE, the developer of the Plasma desktop environment and the other technology and software around it, such as KDE Gear and KDE Frameworks, has announced a new upgrade for its Linux distribution, neon. With the upgrade, KDE neon is now built upon Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, instead of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

KDE-specific Linux distribution

KDE neon is a Linux distribution by KDE, which is not considered a distribution by the community but more of a feature preview software. KDE neon is fully packed with KDE software and technology; this makes neon the best way to test the newest KDE-related updates and new features. The newest versions of the KDE software immediately land on the Unstable Edition of KDE neon. If you are one of the Linux lovers that are very eager to see and check the newest changes, you might want to give it a shot when a new patch arrives.

KDE neon was previously based on Ubuntu 20.04. Ubuntu has gained many new features, improvements, and capabilities between 20.04 and 22.04. Those changes are now reflected in KDE neon with the rebase to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. However, the Linux kernel was already 5.15 LTS on neon, at least on the Unstable Edition, so do not expect big changes e on the hardware support.

Ready for download

The update for the rebasing is now being pushed to existing KDE neon instances, so you can easily update your system in the Software Update application.

You can also use the following link to download the latest ISO files for User Edition, Testing Edition, and Unstable Edition of KDE neon.

Click here to download KDE neon based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS