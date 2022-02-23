KDE has released a new update for its latest version of the Plasma desktop environment, 5.24. The new version, 5.24.2, is a long-term support version and it is currently getting some bug fixes and little improvements.

Second maintenance version in two weeks

The KDE Plasma 5.24 was released just two weeks ago, and the LTS version is already getting its second maintenance version. KDE Plasma 5.24.2 brings some bug fixes for Breeze, kwayland-server, KWin, Plasma Desktop, plasma-mobile, and more. There are also some improvements as well, notably a Show Desktop applet indicator line when the desktop is being shown. You can see the full list of the changes below:

Bluedevil

[wizard] Don’t set minimum size.

Breeze

Kstyle : make MDI title buttons legible.

Make sure the size of the menu title is big enough.

Discover

Enable -DQT_NO_URL_CAST_FROM_STRING and fix compilation.

UpdatesPage: add elision property for size label.

KDE Window Decoration Library

Hide tooltip when pressing button.

KScreen

KCM: fix crash when editing disabled display output’s refresh rate.

kwayland-server

Seat: Do not assert on corner touch cases.

KWin

Backends/drm : block input with the placeholder output.

Effects/blur : Avoid shrinking unrelated opaque regions.

Effects/contrast : Remove paint area tracking.

Backends/drm : ignore enabled state of outputs for the lifetime of surfaces.

Backends/drm : fix overscan.

Inputmethod : Fix read setting.

Use the minimum of workspace area size and panel size for input method placement.

Check lockscreen status for fullscreen effects.

Xwayland: Guard against offers arriving after leaving surface.

Plasma Desktop

Applet/pager : Divide window size by devicePixelRatio on X11 when it’s >1.

Applet/pager : Properly adjust the icon size.

Fix build.

Only trust the expiration date if it’s less than 24 hours.

Fix missing variable name.

Add a granular cache preference thing to attica-kde.

Taskmanager : Hide unneeded scrollbar.

Emoji Selector : Use a more appropriate icon for the Symbols page.

Applets/minimizeall : make active indicator line touch panel edges.

Applets/showdesktop : Give it an active indicator line.

Foldermodel : hide paste action when right-clicking on files.

Folder View: hide additional settings not relevant to list view.

plasma-mobile

Actiondrawer : Darken landscape drawer background to be easier to read.

Quicksettings : Ensure mobile data quick setting says not available if not available.

Ensure we have a default wallpaper.

Homescreen : Fix app drawer not interactable in empty space.

Taskpanel: Fix close action.

Plasma Networkmanager (plasma-nm)

Kded : don’t show “connection activated” notifications on launch/login.

Don’t use warning icon in notification when the user disconnects a VPN .

Use error icon for missing VPN plugin notification.

Plasma Workspace

Applets/clipboard : Focus on the search field for the first time opening the applet.

Applets/clipboard : Make Up/Down arrow keys work in ClipboardPage.

Applets/panelspacer : Fix optimal size calculation.

Fix overdraw on Wayland.

PanelView : Do not crash when the state is transitioning.

Fix launch kscreen kcm in font kcm.

Don’t install two copies of kcm_fontinst.

Lock/login themes: stop adjusting shadows based on color scheme.

Top-align lock/login/logout screen action buttons.

[kcms/user] Set interactive auth flag for more calls.

System Settings

Sidebar: Load placeHolderWidget only when needed.

The update should be arriving soon to the repositories. You can update to KDE Plasma 5.24.2 by using the following commands below when it arrives:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade