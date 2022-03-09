The latest long-term support version of the KDE Plasma desktop environment has received its third maintenance update. The KDE Plasma 5.24.3 LTS fixes additional bugs and improves some of its features. This patch came two weeks after the second point update; 5.24.2.

Multi-monitor and multi- GPU bugs

KDE Plasma 5.24.3 fixes the bugs that affect multi-GPU and multi-monitor setups while using Wayland. Multi-monitor setups were suffering from invalid screen entries, while multi-GPU setup users might not be able to adjust the brightness of their screens on KDE Plasma 5.24.2. Additionally, it improves screen sharing and recording in full-screen applications.

You can read the full changelog below:

Breeze

KStyle: center QTabBar custom tab buttons vertically in vertical tabs.

Discover

Flatpak: Do not emit about upgradeable packages that were just created.

Flatpak: Use the sources map to check if a resource is already being used.

Set textFormat in Label to StyledText.

Fix build by explicitly creating a QUrl from QString.

Dr Konqi

Make sure to create the wallet folder before using it.

KDE GTK Config

Fix cmake policy CMP0115 warning.

Info Center

Fix up help paths.

KScreen

Revert “KCM: Workaround unknown Qt issue that causes the revert dialog to be invisible”.

kwayland-server

Fix kdebugsettings categories file.

Linuxdmabuf: Add unistd.h include.

KWin

Backends/drm: don’t change the configuration while KWin is terminating.

Backends/drm: wait for pending pageflips before doing a modeset.

Output changes: handle to-be-enabled outputs first.

Platform: check all outputs, not only enabled ones for the enabled flag.

Backends/drm: fix recording with direct scanout.

Backends/drm: fix multi gpu.

Backends/drm: fix format choosing.

Inputmethod: fix placing the virtual keyboard at the bottom.

Revert “Remove mysterious s_cursorUpdateBlocking boolean flag in pointer_input.cpp”.

libksysguard

Fixed computational bug for bar chart spacing.

Plasma Desktop

Kcms/touchpad: Remove weird Q_EMIT changed(false) in resizeEvent.

plasma-integration

[KDEPlatformFileDialog] Don’t do stat if baseUrl didn’t change.

Plasma Audio Volume Control

[kcm] Update device combobox when current device changes externally.

Plasma Workspace

Kcms/colors: Implement radio button layouts better.

Kcms/colors: fix spacing between radio buttons and content.

[Battery Monitor] Only show charge threshold hint for power supply batteries.

[Icons KCM] Give measure delegate a text.

Wallpapers: Sort BackgroundListModel by title.

Applets/digital-clock: Fix Qt.formatDateTime returns different date when minute changes.

Applets/systray: align applet labels with differing line counts in hidden view.

Show panel config above other windows.

Use current accent color to set ColorDialog object in color picker.

SystemDialog: Allow accepting the dialogs with the keyboard.

Applets/systemtray: Do not open context menu on mouse pressed for SNI.

Revert “Fix overdraw on Wayland”.

Startkde: Forward stdout/stderr of started processes.

SDDM theme: stop eliding people’s names so aggressively.

Applets/digital-clock: Word-wrap date string for desktop representation.

Wrap completely the invariants timer in NDEBUG.

ScreenPool as the source of truth of QScreen info.

Always ensure there is an user selected.

Prevent panel going out of screen boundaries.

Applets/clipboard: Focus on text area when transition is done.

Applets/clipboard: Fix highlight after exiting edit mode.

Powerdevil

Improved backlight devices selection.

System Settings

App/SettingsBase: Fix systemsettings unable to start when missing plugin.

ModuleView: Simplify and fix custom headers logic.

The new KDE Plasma 5.24.3 LTS update should arrive in Linux distributions anytime soon. By the time we were writing this article, the live version of the KDE Neon operating system had the latest version. You might want to check for updates by using the following commands in the Terminal:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade