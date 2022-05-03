One of the popular desktop environments among the Linux distributions, KDE Plasma, has received a new point update for its latest long-term-support version: 5.24 LTS. Like every maintenance update, KDE Plasma 5.24.5 focuses on bug fixes and minor improvements rather than new features.

Many fixes for KWin

The new release brings some bug fixes for the Plasma Wayland session such as a fix for the KWin crash when the screen is locked, or the visual bugs while unlocking the screen. KDE Plasma 5.24.5 fixes the KWin and the composite manager crashes related to Type-C-connected monitors when they wake up; as well as another crash bug when changing the settings for the screen.

While KDE Plasma 5.24.5 brings many minor improvements and bug fixes for KWin, the other components of the desktop environment such as Breeze, DR Konqi, Plasma Addons, kwayland-server, Plasma Desktop, Plasma Nano, Plasma NetworkManager, Plasma Audio Volume Control, Plasma Workspace, and xdg-desktop-portal-kde have received fixes as well. Plasma Workspace got a lot of minor changes especially. You can read the full changelog by following the link below:

Click here to read the full changelog of KDE Plasma 5.24.5 LTS

While this is the latest patch that came from the KDE Project for the KDE Plasma desktop environment, the most recent and feature-rich version is the KDE Plasma 5.25; which is not a long-term support version, released in late April 2022. The Linux distributions using KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS should push the latest version through their repositories in a few days.