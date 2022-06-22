The KDE Project team released the first point release for KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment, which was released in June. The first maintenance update adds a week’s worth of new translations and fixes from KDE’s contributors. The team stated that the bug fixes are typically small but important.

Changes

Some of the issues addressed in the latest release are external screen support on multi-GPU setups, screen brightness getting stuck at 30%, and KWin crash during the screen setup changes. In the latest release, users won’t be able to remove SDDM login screen themes from System Settings’ Login Screen page if it was installed from the distro’s repositories. Users can remove manually downloaded and installed SDDM themes. Some of the changes are:

Plasma Addons

Wallpapers/potd: fix multimonitor support.

Wallpapers/potd: move providers to providers folder.

Drop no longer necessary KF5WindowSystem dependency.

[applets/userswitcher] Fix illegal property value.

[applets/userswitcher] Use onPressed: wasExpanded… idiom.

KWin

Effects/desktopgrid: Allow switching between desktops using digit and function keys.

Unvirtualize Scene::paintWindow().

Fix computation of effective opaque region of SurfaceItemX11.

Fix dragging especially by touch.

Fix typo in qml margin.

Backends/drm: do cross-gpu imports again for test commits.

Effects/windowview: Search on all screens.

Effects: Improve gesture handling in some effects.

Qpa: Fix a crash in EGLPlatformContext::swapBuffers().

Backends/drm: use GBM_BO_USE_SCANOUT when importing buffers for multi gpu.

Don’t use the plasma theme for icons in overview.

Fix windows dragging in desktop grid.

Effects/windowview: Redirect key events to search field.

[xwl] Restart xwayland regardless of exit value.

Effects/slide: Ensure that there’s only one visibility ref per window.

Remove redundant initializeX11() in Compositor.

Always send a done after commit for text input v3.

Core: Make screen area safer in Workspace::clientArea().

Scripting: Handle bad output and desktop ids gracefully.

Effects/windowview: do close animation after gesture ended.

Disable screen edge approach area if the edge is blocked.

Wayland: Explicitly initialize surface size to 0.

Fix KWin scripts KCM not writing it’s pending states to config.

System Settings

Systemsettingsrunner: Fix drag and drop for KCMs using embedded json metadata.

IconMode: Switch to the selected KCM.

Plasma Desktop

Add missing i18n.

Desktoppackage: fix unable to apply wallpaper settings after switching layout.