There are over 30 changes in the release and users are advised to install the update as soon as possible.

The KDE Project released KDE Plasma 5.25.5. The fifth point release, released one month after the release of KDE Plasma 5.25.4, is the last maintenance update before the release of KDE Plasma 5.26 and it mostly focuses on bug fixes and regressions. The release fixes a major regression found in multi-monitor support for the Plasma Wayland sessions, causing it to not display the output.

Bug fixes

The latest release also fixes a KWin crash that happens when a user is dragging an attachment from the Mozilla Thunderbird. It also improves support for apps, for example, GIMP will be shown in the Task Manager. Users who are using a distribution that uses KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment are advised to download the update as soon as it is released in the stable repositories.

KDE Plasma 5.25.5 also comes with fixes for the Kickoff application launcher. It enables touch scrolling, provides a better search functionality, and solves an issue that causes re-selecting items repeatedly while hovering the mouse over. Another Plasma bug that affects the System Monitor widgets is also addressed by the latest release. Some of the changes in the Plasma Desktop are:

Applets/kickoff: set initial appsModelRow to 0.

Toolboxes: set default position to topcenter.

Fix KCM duplicates in landingpage.

Disable Drag and Drop for touch, fix drag and drop icons.

[kicker] Fix baloo runner name.

Taskmanager: Use proper QUrls for recent document actions.

[desktop/package] Fix inconsistent press-to-enter-edit-mode behavior.

Fix emojier displaying a blank window with ibus 1.5.26.

Revert “Use onEntered in KickoffItemDelegate”.