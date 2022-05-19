Right after the release of the KDE Frameworks 5.94.0, the KDE Project has kept its promise and released the beta version for the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment. The newest version of the desktop environment is going to deliver many new features, some of them focusing on themes and accent colors.

New color scheme options

KDE Plasma 5.25 Beta delivers a new option to select components of the desktop environment to change with the theme. For example, you can exclude icons and cursors while applying a new global theme. In addition, all the color schemes can automatically adjust themselves depending on the current wallpaper being used. There is also a tinting option to apply to color schemes for a more harmonious look. All of the color scheme change processes are done with a smooth cross-fade effect.

The Touch Mode for KDE Plasma is also improved with the 5.25 Beta release. Users can fully control the Touch Mode for both X11 and Wayland sessions. In addition, the Task Manager icon spacing increases when the mode is activated for easier navigation.

Screen-shake warning in wrong password inputs

Plasma Workspace has a screen-shake effect now when the user enters a wrong password. The Plasma themes now support floating panels, which users can activate depending on their preference. KDE Plasma 5.25 Beta comes with better support for GTK apps that uses the Breeze GTK theme for matching the styling of Qt and KDE applications. You can see the full patch notes by following the link below:

Click here to read the full patch notes of KDE Plasma 5.25 Beta

The KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment will be released on the 14th of June. If you want to test the beta version of it, you can simply download KDE Neon Unstable distribution by following the link below:

Click here to download KDE Neon Unstable