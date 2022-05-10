KDE Plasma 5.25 reached the soft feature freeze stage. During this stage, developers will focus on fixing bugs and testing the desktop update, instead of developing new features. The team also stated that during the last week, 2 bugs were resolved however 2 new bugs are added, thus the current number of total bugs is still 70.

Floating appearance

One of the biggest features of the new release allows users to give the panel a floating appearance. This mode functionally behaves identically to the traditional panel and clicks in the empty area will be forwarded to the panel. The panel also “un-floats” if there are maximized windows.

The new release, it will show apps’ level of access to resources on the system. If it is sandboxed, it shows a list of the things that the app automatically has permission to do. Also, while uninstalling a sandboxed app in Discover, users will be able to easily delete the settings and users’ data.

KDE Plasma 5.25 is also coming with new user interface improvements. Kate now shows the toolbar by default. Kate’s Menu bar is also re-arranged with a more modern look. There is a new Selection menu that includes actions that will be applied only to whatever is selected. Various KWin scripts are also implemented in JavaScript.

KDE Plasma 5.25 Beta is expected to be available on 19 May. The release date for the KDE Plasma 5.25 is 14 June.