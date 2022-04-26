KDE Plasma 5.25 is now released and comes with various new features. In the latest version, when users click on the Global Theme in System Settings, it will tell the changes it is going to make and allows users to only apply certain parts of it. KDE Plasma 5.25 can also set the accent color automatically based on the colors of your current wallpaper. Accent color can also automatically change when the wallpaper changes.

Color schemes

Users can also edit the color scheme to make the accent color subtly tint all of its colors. Color schemes can now be configured this way by default. Users uploading color schemes to store.kde.org can also set a tint for them out-of-the-box.

Plasma now also supports the Dynamic Launcher portal, allowing apps to create and edit .desktop files for better system integration.

User Interface improvements:

Filelight’s old homepage that displayed subtly inaccurate and incorrect information has been replaced with a standard-style welcome page.

Ark now displays real on-disk sizes for folders inside archives.

Dolphin can now optionally display “Author” metadata below filenames in icon mode.

Discover now shows all application categories in the first level of its sidebar, rather than nested one level deep.

The Networks widget’s details view now shows the frequency and BSSID of the currently connected WiFi network.

There is now a standard “loading” placeholder component in Kirigami that Kirigami apps are being ported to use, so you will always see a consistent loading indicator.

Right-clicking on path items in URL navigators throughout KDE apps now gives you an option to open that location in a new window if you’d like, not just a new tab.