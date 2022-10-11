The KDE Project launched KDE Plasma 5.26, which introduces Plasma Bigscreen, which runs on top of Wayland.

5.26, which introduces Plasma Bigscreen, which runs on top of Wayland. The new smart TV interface, Plasma Bigscreen comes with Aura Browser as a new web browser, Plank Player, a multimedia player, which can be controlled with smart TVs’ remote control.

In KDE Plasma 5.26, KickOff has a new Compact mode, which shows items at-a-glance in a list view.

New features

Besides Plasma Bigscreen, KDE Plasma 5.26 includes various new features and improvements. It allows users to show the Maliit virtual keyboard while using it in Touch mode. Users can also adjust the input area maps of a graphics tablet to screen coordinates and disable the middle click paste.

In KDE Plasma 5.26, KickOff has a new Compact mode, which shows items at-a-glance in a list view. Users can also click a letter header in KickOff’s All Applications view, allowing users to click on a letter to jump to apps. Also, panel pop-ups are now resizable and resized widgets remember the size they were stretched to. There is also a new Timer widget that can be dropped on the desktop.

Although KDE Plasma 5.26 is now available, we should wait for a distro to release their next version for the full experience. To see the complete list of bug fixes, improvements, and enhancements, you can take a look at the changelog for detailed information.